Ask the provider of vital public services what they want from technology and the answer is unlikely to be more IT management. Technology needs to help people do their jobs, generate value and, ultimately, deliver more efficient services to the public.

The challenge is securing the time, resources and expertise needed to make that happen. Internal ICT teams still have to keep essential, secure services running every day, while demands for technology adoption continue to grow.

Digital transformation projects cannot simply wait until there is a lull in the workload of day-to-day service operations. For most public services organizations, that day may never come.

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This is where a managed service approach can help balance the conflicts of day-to-day operations and major new initiatives that have the potential to transform service delivery.

There can still be a concern that bringing in a managed service provider means handing over control. Yet long-term partnerships across the public sector organizations show that the approach can work very differently.

Internal teams stay close to the organization and its strategic priorities, while drawing on specialist expertise, service management discipline and additional capacity when they need it.

Keeping ICT decisions close to the organization

Working with a managed service provider does not require an organization to distance itself from its ICT. Internal teams still understand their organization, its people and its operational priorities. That knowledge matters. The role of the provider is to work alongside it and bring in specialist support, governance and service management capability where it can make a difference.

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For public sector organizations, retaining control should not automatically mean maintaining every capability in-house. It is about making informed decisions over how technology supports the service, manages risk and delivers value, with the right expertise available to turn those decisions into practical improvements.

Finding the capacity to plan ahead

That becomes harder when an ICT team's attention is constantly being pulled towards immediate operational demands.

Technology keeps changing, which means the expertise required to implement it as well as support it changes too. A managed service can give an organization access to specialist knowledge when it needs it, while providing additional resources to support transformation, service transition and ongoing improvement work.

That can create much-needed space for internal teams. Rather than every new project and business requirement competing with the daily workload, there is more capacity to plan ahead, manage risk and align technology decisions to organizational outcomes.

And there will always be a daily workload.

Public sector organizations cannot put existing services on hold while they transform them. For emergency services in particular, technology supports people doing critical work every day. Systems need to remain available, secure and resilient, and users still need responsive support, regardless of what technology transformation is happening in the background.

Digital change is also much easier when the day-to-day ICT service operations underpinning it are stable, secure and well managed. If teams are constantly reacting to problems in the existing environment, it becomes much harder to devote attention to improving it. Keeping the day-to-day service running well creates the breathing room needed to introduce change without losing sight of the people already relying on that technology.

Planning for a service that will change over time

One mistake public sector organizations can make is thinking too much about what they need from a managed service on day one.

The immediate requirements obviously matter. But technology, cybersecurity threats and service expectations will move on during the life of a contract, and the organization will change with them. Priorities shift and different skills are needed. Technology that works well today may also reach a point where replacing it makes more sense than continuing to maintain it.

Flexibility needs to be part of the relationship from the start. A provider should bring ideas, service performance insight and relevant expertise into the conversation, while looking for ways the service could add additional value over time. This also gives internal teams an opportunity to look ahead and consider whether their technology is keeping pace with the organization.

That becomes even more important when there are wider digital transformation plans. Change rarely happens in one big leap. Organizations need the freedom to introduce new technology when it makes sense, adjust their approach, maintain good governance and respond to priorities that may not have existed when the original contract was signed.

For public sector leaders, it is worth looking beyond the immediate requirements when choosing a provider. Think about where the organization could be several years from now and whether the relationship has enough flexibility, governance and continual improvement focus to support that journey.

Giving ICT teams more time to make a difference

The purpose of all this is to give the people delivering public services technology that works for them. The ICT teams supporting those services need the same consideration. When immediate operational demands take up most of their time, there is inevitably less capacity to focus on the changes the organization wants to make.

A managed service can provide extra capacity and specialist knowledge while internal teams remain closely involved in the decisions that affect their organization. That gives them more time to consider what needs to change and how technology can better support the service.

The results should be visible in the day-to-day work of public services. Frontline staff get the information and systems they need when they need them, while ICT leaders have more time to plan what comes next. For the communities relying on those services, technology simply helps the people serving them get on with the job.

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