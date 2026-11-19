The UK has a problem with innovation, but it’s not the ability to invent, in fact we’re leaders in the invention side, but the ability to turn invention into industry.

Across British laboratories and businesses, scientists and engineers are developing new ways to manufacture the chemicals and materials that underpin modern life. Using biological resources rather than fossil feedstocks, these technologies could help reduce our dependence on oil and gas while opening up new markets for British industry.

Yet developing a promising technology is only the first step. To build a successful business, companies must be able to manufacture at scale, attract investment and compete in a market that has spent decades optimizing around fossil-based alternatives. This is where the UK risks falling behind.

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Jen Vanderhoven Social Links Navigation CEO of the BBIA and BioRevolution Coalition.

Biotechnology is becoming an increasingly important part of the industrial technology landscape. Advances in fermentation, microbial engineering and biomanufacturing are creating new ways to produce chemicals and materials that have traditionally depended on fossil resources.

The next industrial opportunity is biological

The bioeconomy may sound like a niche sustainability concept, but its potential reaches massively beyond just environmental policy. The UK’s bioeconomy is already Europe’s fourth-largest by value added, generating around £325 billion and supporting 6.4 million jobs. Biotechnology can use plants, algae, microorganisms and agricultural or food waste to create chemicals and materials traditionally made from fossil resources. These can find applications in everyday products, from medicine like paracetamol to household cleaning ingredients to packaging and industrial materials.

The distinction matters because it’s still not a quiet topic that fossil resources are not just used for energy. They are also the raw materials for much of the physical economy. As this summer has proven, there is a desperate need to reduce our reliance on them and this ultimately means rethinking how we manufacture the products businesses and consumers use every day.

Bio-based describes a material’s biological origin; biodegradable and compostable describe what can happen to it at the end of its useful life under particular conditions. These properties are not interchangeable, and each product must be assessed on its actual performance and environmental impact.

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It gets frustrating when British companies are already demonstrating what is possible. Celtic Renewables uses fermentation to turn residues from the whisky industry into bio-based chemicals. Biome Bioplastics is developing plant-based bioplastics for packaging and other applications.

These are examples of biotechnology moving beyond research into commercial applications and yet, biotech businesses are being held back from that transition.

Why scaling is harder than inventing

In manufacturing, a successful laboratory process must be translated into reliable and repeatable production. Companies then need facilities, equipment, skilled employees, financing and customers prepared to adopt something new.

For emerging bio-based businesses, those challenges can be compounded by a market in which established fossil-derived products benefit from mature supply chains, existing infrastructure and, vitally important, familiar regulatory frameworks.

This creates a vicious cycle. Companies need capital and predictable demand to scale, but investors and customers often want evidence of commercial scale before committing. The UK must do more to bridge that gap between innovation and industrial deployment.

When policy sends mixed signals

Government support for research and development is important, but it cannot deliver an industrial strategy on its own. At present, responsibility for the bioeconomy is spread across government departments, while some tax and carbon-accounting frameworks can disadvantage bio-based alternatives relative to established fossil-derived products.

That creates uncertainty for businesses making long-term investment decisions. Comparisons between materials need to reflect their actual characteristics and use consistent methodologies. Taxation and procurement also influence whether a new material can compete. Public policy can support innovation in principle while leaving commercial incentives that favor incumbent technologies in practice.

There is a further challenge at the infrastructure level. A successful pilot does not automatically translate into a viable commercial facility. First-of-a-kind manufacturing plants can require substantial capital before a business has a proven record of large-scale production.

Five changes that could unlock growth

The BioRevolution Coalition is calling for practical policy changes through its parliamentary petition.

First, the UK needs clear ministerial responsibility for the bioeconomy, giving businesses a coordinated point of contact and a more consistent long-term direction.

Second, tax and policy frameworks should be reviewed to remove unintended disadvantages for bio-based products, while maintaining appropriate environmental and safety standards.

Third, carbon-accounting methodologies should enable fair, consistent comparisons between bio-based and fossil-based materials.

Fourth, public procurement should help create early demand for credible alternatives. Large public-sector buyers, including the NHS, can play a role in demonstrating that new materials can meet practical requirements and perform in real-world settings.

Finally, the Government should help unlock investment in first-of-a-kind commercial facilities.

These measures are not a substitute for companies building competitive products. Nor should bio-based materials receive preferential treatment regardless of their performance. The objective is to ensure that sound technologies can compete on a fair basis and that policy does not inadvertently obstruct their development.

The cost of failing to scale

The UK has an opportunity to build a stronger industrial base around biotechnology and advanced materials. Doing so could support skilled employment, attract investment, improve supply-chain resilience and help reduce dependence on fossil resources. But that outcome is not guaranteed. If Britain continues to develop innovations without creating the conditions for their commercialization, we risk exporting not just products but the economic value that comes with manufacturing them.

The question is whether we want to remain a place where promising technologies are developed, or become a place where they are manufactured, scaled and turned into globally competitive businesses. Now the UK needs a policy framework that allows its innovators to build the industries of the future here.

That is the change the BioRevolution Coalition is campaigning for, and why we are asking the Government to act.

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