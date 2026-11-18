Intego One Complete combines four security, privacy, and maintenance tools in one subscription, helping you protect your computer without juggling separate applications. Alongside antivirus protection, it includes a configurable firewall, a VPN, and cleanup software for removing unnecessary files.

Best For: Anyone looking for an all-in-one security package that combines malware protection, online privacy, and system maintenance.

The Deal: $85.49 for the first two years, reduced from $149.99, saving $64.50 (43%). The subscription automatically renews at full price every two years.

Save $64.50 Intego One Complete: was $149.99 now $85.49 at Intego Intego One Complete provides antivirus, firewall, SmartClean, and VPN tools for one Mac, plus VPN and network security features for one iPhone. Includes two years of protection and automatic renewal. UK purchasers will pay £68.39, down from £119.99.

Why we recommend it

Intego One Complete brings together four tools that address different aspects of everyday computer security and maintenance. Its antivirus provides real-time protection against viruses, ransomware, and spyware, while the firewall lets you control which applications can connect to the internet.

SmartClean handles the maintenance side, identifying and removing unnecessary files to free up storage space.

Intego VPN encrypts your internet traffic and masks your IP address, providing additional privacy when connecting to public Wi-Fi. You can choose from servers worldwide, and the service advertises a no-logs policy.

The subscription also covers one iPhone, providing VPN access, network security assessments, and connection speed testing. A 30-day money-back guarantee gives you an opportunity to try the package for free..

Price context & historical value

Intego One Complete is priced at $85.49 (£82.07 in the UK) for the first two years, reduced from $149.99/£119.99, a 43% saving. The subscription automatically renews every two years at full price.

Although the discounted Complete plan covers one Mac and one iPhone, you can also choose coverage for three Macs and three iPhones, or five of each, at an additional cost. Intego also offers two cheaper alternatives: Essential, which includes antivirus and firewall protection, and Advanced, which adds SmartClean. Both cover Macs only, without the VPN or iPhone protection included in Complete.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy Intego One Complete if...

If you own a Mac and an iPhone and want antivirus, firewall controls, VPN access, and cleanup utilities under one subscription.

❌ Skip Intego One Complete if...

If you use Windows as it's Mac-only. Also, avoid it if you only need basic antivirus protection, and/or already pay for a VPN.