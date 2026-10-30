Mac antivirus from Intego wants to scare away Apple cyberthreats with a 40% discount for Halloween
Because nothing is scarier than virus infecting your Apple device like its a zombie apocalypse
Intego is one of our favorite Mac antivirus tools. When we tested it out earlier in the year, it easily delivered software that was "powerful enough to offer you peace of mind," while still being very easy to use.
With the company promising to scare off cyberthreats this Halloween, the Intego One Advanced two-year plan is now $78 (was $130). With 40% off, that works out at $3.25 a month. In the UK, the software is down to £60 (was £100), which is £2.50 a month.
• Best for: Apple users looking to boost security across macOS devices.
• Why we like it: With Intego One Advanced, it's not just antivirus software you're getting. The plan also includes firewall management and SmartClean to keep your devices working smoothly.
• What you need to know: This deal, with 40% off, covers one Mac for two years. However, you can boost that to three or five devices, and a one-year plan is also available.
The Advanced plan from Intego bundles together a Mac antivirus, a firewall that lets you manage network connections, and SmartClean - a service that sweeps away unwanted apps that refused to be removed, free up space, and improve overall performance.
UK price: now £60 (was £100)
Why we recommend it
We tested out the full Intego suite, which includes the antivirus you get here, and we were really impressed. Scoring it 4 stars, we found it offers well-implemented and regularly updated antivirus. And the firewall adds an additional layer of security, letting you monitor and control all app connections. For that feature alone, we rated Intego as the best Mac antivirus with a firewall in our guide.
Price Context & Historical Value
This is the lowest price for the plan in 30 days - the company openly displays the last deal price, which is $91 / £70. So, a good time to buy.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the Intego One Advanced plan if...
You want full Mac protection with a firewall, and no monthly subscription charges.
❌ Skip the Intego One Advanced plan if...
You need to protection more than five macOS devices or you're a Windows user - this software is Mac-first.
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Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro, helping business professionals equip their workspace with the right tools. He tests and reviews the software, hardware, and office furniture that modern workspaces depend on, cutting through the hype to zero in on the real-world performance you won't find on a spec sheet. He is a relentless champion of the Oxford comma.
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