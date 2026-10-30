Intego is one of our favorite Mac antivirus tools. When we tested it out earlier in the year, it easily delivered software that was "powerful enough to offer you peace of mind," while still being very easy to use.

With the company promising to scare off cyberthreats this Halloween, the Intego One Advanced two-year plan is now $78 (was $130). With 40% off, that works out at $3.25 a month. In the UK, the software is down to £60 (was £100), which is £2.50 a month.

• Best for: Apple users looking to boost security across macOS devices.

• Why we like it: With Intego One Advanced, it's not just antivirus software you're getting. The plan also includes firewall management and SmartClean to keep your devices working smoothly.

• What you need to know: This deal, with 40% off, covers one Mac for two years. However, you can boost that to three or five devices, and a one-year plan is also available.

Why we recommend it

We tested out the full Intego suite, which includes the antivirus you get here, and we were really impressed. Scoring it 4 stars, we found it offers well-implemented and regularly updated antivirus. And the firewall adds an additional layer of security, letting you monitor and control all app connections. For that feature alone, we rated Intego as the best Mac antivirus with a firewall in our guide.

Price Context & Historical Value

This is the lowest price for the plan in 30 days - the company openly displays the last deal price, which is $91 / £70. So, a good time to buy.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Intego One Advanced plan if...

You want full Mac protection with a firewall, and no monthly subscription charges.

❌ Skip the Intego One Advanced plan if...

You need to protection more than five macOS devices or you're a Windows user - this software is Mac-first.