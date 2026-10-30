We're just about to hit Black Friday madness, and retailers are already starting to launch warm-up sales. Right now, for example, you can get your hands on literally thousands of deals at Best Buy's 'DoorBOOster' sale.

Unlike the name suggests, this isn't just a simple Halloween-themed sale, but an expansive event that covers everything from the latest Apple models to high-end TVs. In short, it's a little like an early Black Friday preview in all but name.

• Browse the full Best Buy Doorbuster sale

I've been scanning through today's sale at Best Buy, and I've found over 30 excellent deals that are highly recommended if you're looking to do some early shopping. Everything is neatly sectioned out just below by category, including my overall top picks.

Highlights include the lowest price yet on the latest Google Pixel 11, the excellent Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones for $198 (was $399), and the stunning LG OLED TV for $1,399 (was $2,699). These are all models that we've tested and loved here at TechRadar, and they're definitely worth it if you're looking for some quality tech.

Note that the Best Buy 'DoorBOOster' sale is set to close this Sunday, so you don't have too long to browse if you're interested. We'll almost certainly see more early Black Friday deals from the retailer over the next few weeks, so don't hesitate to check in regularly for more coverage from TechRadar.

Editor's picks — top deals today

Google Pixel 11: was $899 now $699 at Best Buy We've been waiting for a decent price cut on the Google Pixel 11 — and here it is, finally. Available right now is a healthy $200 price cut across all color variations, which is a fantastic discount on this expensive device. The higher price was one of our main complaints about the Pixel 11, so this makes it an easy recommendation, considering you get the very latest chipset in this device, plus the interesting new HiLight feature. Read more Read less ▼

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $398 now $198 at Best Buy The Sony WH-1000XM5 are a whole lot cheaper now that there's a slightly newer model in the range. That's a huge benefit because these excellent noise-cancelling headphones are easily still some of the best on the market. Not only do you get fantastic ANC performance and a comfortable fit, but the M5 also have a really nice modern design. Unlike the M6 they don't fold, but otherwise, it's a great idea to simply go for the older model and save some cash. Read more Read less ▼

Shark PowerDetect Speed cordless vacuum: was $499.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy The PowerDetect Speed is a fantastic cordless vacuum that's perfect for short cleans. Not only does it handle hair, fine dust, and larger debris without any issue, but you also get a really useful auto-empty dock. Our only complaint with this particular model is its short battery life, but otherwise, it's an absolute steal at just $199. Read more Read less ▼

TCL QM6K 55-inch 4K Mini-LED TV: was $799.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy A truly great, budget mini-LED TV, the TCL QM6K delivers vibrant picture quality along with solid gaming features for a price that won't break the bank. Upgrades here include support for 120Hz refresh rates at 4K resolution, which is perfect for gamers. This deal knocks a decent $300 off the 55-inch model, making it an appealing option for those who want a premium display at a mid-range price. Read more Read less ▼

LG C6 65-inch OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy The LG C6 is the successor to our best-rated TV, LG's C5 OLED, and it has a whopping $1,200 discount at Best Buy's sale. This year's OLED TV delivers more accurate, brighter colors than the C5, with powerful contrast thanks to its new Alpha 11 AI processor. The C6 also includes impressive gaming features and LG's intuitive smart TV platform. Read more Read less ▼

Nintendo Switch 2: Choose Your Game Bundle: $499.99 at Best Buy Nintendo Switch 2 bundles have been a rare sight in recent months, so it's good to see this customisable option available at Best Buy. As well as a console, you can also choose between a downloadable copy of either Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, or Pokémon Pokopia, for a saving of up to $29.99. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel Watch 5: was $399.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy This is the Google Pixel Watch 5's first ever price cut, and honestly? It's a pretty damn good deal overall. We think the Pixel Watch 5 is an iterative upgrade over the previous model, but it is a fantastic smartwatch for sure, We love the repairable teardrop design, and the top-tier health features like Loss of Pulse detection are great, too. Overall, a very strong contender if you want a do-it-all smartwatch. Read more Read less ▼

Best Buy Doorbuster sale — Laptops

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook: was $529 now $289 at Best Buy Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 540

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB You don't always find a laptop with 8GB of memory for under $300, so this Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook really stands out in Best Buy's sale. Other components are good for light use, but that bump to 8GB of RAM will really help with everyday performance and load times. It's still a fairly basic laptop, but with enough extra power to avoid dramatic slowdown when multitasking. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i: was $729.99 now $429.99 at Best Buy Processor: Intel Core 5

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB If you just need a Windows machine to cover the basics, this Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i is a great choice. It's not suitable for high-end workloads, but the combination of an Intel Core 5 chipset and 8GB of RAM will set you up nicely for simple tasks like web browsing or streaming videos. Read more Read less ▼

HP OmniBook 3: was $799.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Snapdragon X

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB This is a solid discount on a modern laptop powered by one of the efficient Snapdragon X CPUs. As well as excellent levels of all-around performance, this device boasts a huge all-day battery life of up to 41 hours, so you won't need to worry about being attached to a charger at all times. Storage is also solid with a 512GB SSD, so this is an impressive laptop for the price for everyday, college and business use. Read more Read less ▼

HP OmniBook X Flip 2-in-1: was $799.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen AI 5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB I think this OmniBook X Flip could be one of the best laptop deals in the Best Buy sale, full stop. Not only do you get a decent Ryzen 5 chipset and 16GB of RAM for a reasonable price, but this machine features a premium 2K OLED display. That's quite rare on a $600 machine, so this is definitely a solid pick for an everyday laptop if you don't need a machine with a really high-end Ryzen 7 or Core 7 chipset. Read more Read less ▼

HP OmniBook X Flip: was $1,199.99 now $832.99 at Best Buy Display - 16 inches

Processor - Intel Core Ultra 7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB This powerful and versatile HP OmniBook Flip offers impressive performance for the price, with powerful components such as a modern Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, a healthy 16GB of RAM to boost performance, and a decent 1TB SSD for storage. You can comfortably handle everyday tasks, demanding work, video calls, media streaming and more with this laptop, all with the option to flip it around to a 16-inch touchscreen tablet when needed, too. Read more Read less ▼

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M5): was $1,299 now $1,149 at Best Buy Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB Our reviewer called the newest MacBook Air M5 "the best ultraportable I've ever used" and awarded it 4.5-stars, so it's every bit as good as its already excellent predecessor. As well as the powerful and efficient M5 chip, the latest MacBook Air boasts a slick 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD as standard. Those are solid overall specs for all-around use, productivity, and creative tasks. Read more Read less ▼

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M5, 2025): was $1,999 now $1,849 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Apple M5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB Apple's powerful MacBook Pro with the latest M5 chip and a chunky 1TB of storage is on sale at Best Buy. Boasting that powerful M5 chip, a gorgeous Liquid Retina display and an impressive 18 hours of battery life, this is a complete creative workstation. We awarded this model a solid four stars out of five in our MacBook Pro 14-inch (M5) review, praising the overall performance, elegant design, and long-lasting battery, but we were disappointed by the lack of a larger redesign and the overemphasis on AI features rather than other useful upgrades. Read more Read less ▼

Asus TUF Gaming A16: was $2,224 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy Graphics card: RTX 5070

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB There are a number of gaming laptops on sale at Best Buy today, but this Asus TUF is arguably the best value. It's really cheap for a machine with an RTX 5070 graphics card and Ryzen 9 chipset, although you do sacrifice a little bit of storage and RAM. Still, even with 16GB of RAM this machine will provide impressive performance across a range of titles. Read more Read less ▼

Best Buy Doorbuster sale — Televisions

Insignia F50 Series 55-inch 4K Fire TV: was $349.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy This large and budget-friendly 55-inch TV from Insignia supports high-quality 4K HD resolution, has smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa controls. I've picked out this size in particular as it's a great low price for the already affordable display. All this for under $200 is a solid offer for a no-frills TV of this size. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung U8000H 50-inch 4K TV: was $299.99 now $229.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a mid-sized budget display, Best Buy has this 50-inch 4K TV on sale for $229.99. It won't rival the premium QLED and OLED displays, but this entry-level TV from Samsung still packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, the easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming. Read more Read less ▼

Toshiba C350 75-inch 4K Fire TV: was $729.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy The Toshiba C350 is getting older now, but finding a 75-inch 4K smart TV for under $400 is still an amazing deal. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support, delivering solid picture quality for everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and want a large display, this is an excellent option. Read more Read less ▼

TCL QM6K 55-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was $799.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy A truly great, budget mini-LED TV, the TCL QM6K delivers vibrant picture quality along with solid gaming features for a price that won't break the bank. Upgrades here include support for 120Hz refresh rates at 4K resolution, which is perfect for gamers. This deal knocks a decent $300 off the 55-inch model, making it an appealing option for those who want a premium display at a mid-range price. Read more Read less ▼

Hisense U7 55-inch Mini-LED QLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy This is my pick for the best Hisense TV deal in the latest Best Buy sale. You get a lot of top TV tech for the money in a reasonably sized display, including a bright and vibrant QLED panel with excellent contrast, and a high 165Hz refresh rate support for smooth images. It will excel as a TV to watch the World Cup, as well as stream all of your favorite shows and movies, and play the latest games. Read more Read less ▼

LG C6 65-inch OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy The LG C6 is the successor to our best-rated TV, LG's C5 OLED, and it has a whopping $1,200 discount at Best Buy's sale. This year's OLED TV delivers more accurate, brighter colors than the C5, with powerful contrast thanks to its new Alpha 11 AI processor. The C6 also includes impressive gaming features and LG's intuitive smart TV platform. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung R85H 75-inch Micro RGB TV: was $2,799.99 now $1,799.99 at Best Buy The 75-inch version of Samsung's latest R85H just got its largest discount ever at Best Buy. This TV stands out for its excellent color and image quality, thanks to the array of micro RGB LEDs. That means it also boasts superior brightness and fantastic contrast, ensuring you get a smooth, sharp and vibrant image. It's an ideal all-rounder for films, movies, sports, and gaming, as it also supports 144Hz and a variable refresh rate to give you a smooth and responsive picture. It's easily one of the best premium TV deals I've seen right now. Read more Read less ▼

LG G6 77-inch OLED 4K TV: was $4,499.99 now $3,499.99 at Best Buy The LG G6 is a pricey TV, but this flagship OLED delivers superb picture quality and unbeatable gaming performance, according to our LG G6 review. It uses a new-gen Primary RGB Tandem 2.0 OLED panel and a new Alpha 11 AI Gen 3 processor to deliver a better bright-room viewing experience than the previous model. With four HDMI 2.1 ports supporting a full suite of features, the G6 is also a fantastic gaming display. Read more Read less ▼

Best Buy Doorbuster sale — Appliances

Shark PowerDetect Speed cordless vacuum: was $499.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy The PowerDetect Speed is a fantastic cordless vacuum that's perfect for short cleans. Not only does it handle hair, fine dust, and larger debris without any issue, but you also get a really useful auto-empty dock. Our only complaint with this particular model is its short battery life, but otherwise, it's an absolute steal at just $199. Read more Read less ▼

Bella Pro Coffee Maker: was $59.99 now $29.99 at Best Buy This will never be one of the best coffee makers you can buy, but there's no denying that it is dirt cheap. It's a basic and no-frills drip filter coffee maker that can brew up to 12 cups at once, has a programmable timer so you can wake up to a fresh pot, and dishwasher-safe components that make it easy to clean. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Air Fryer Pro XL: was $179.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy An air fryer allows you to enjoy your favorite fried foods with less oil, and this Ninja Pro model is ideal for families who want a big but budget-friendly option. The five-quart capacity drawer is enough to make meals for the whole family, and preset functions allow for easy air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating. Read more Read less ▼

Bello Pro 4 qt Touchscreen Slim Air Fryer: was $69.99 now $59.99 at Best Buy The Bella Pro is exclusive to Best Buy, and we have seen this four-quart model a little cheaper in previous sales. However, for under $60, this is excellent value for money if you just need a compact air fryer for a small household or kitchen. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja CrushBOSS Intelligent 3-in-1 Blender: was $279.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy The CrushBoss is an all-in-one blender that will easily tackle all your processing needs. It comes with not just a blender, but also a food processor bowl, blender pitcher, and a blending tumbler. It's powerful, comes with plenty of blades and attachments for all types of foods, and also features a number of easy-to-use presets. Read more Read less ▼

Best Buy Doorbuster sale — Headphones & Audio

Sony MDREX14AP Wired Earbuds: was $19.99 now $9.99 at Best Buy Wired earbuds are rising in popularity right now, and this is a great low price for a solid pair from Sony. You get excellent sound quality, a comfortable fit, a small and lightweight design, and an integrated microphone on the wire for making calls. All for under $10 is a bit of steal. Read more Read less ▼

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $398 now $198 at Best Buy The Sony WH-1000XM5 are a whole lot cheaper now that there's a slightly newer model in the range. That's a huge benefit because these excellent noise-cancelling headphones are easily still some of the best on the market. Not only do you get fantastic ANC performance and a comfortable fit, but the M5 also have a really nice modern design. Unlike the M6 they don't fold, but otherwise, it's a great idea to simply go for the older model and save some cash. Read more Read less ▼

Save 18% Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen): was $449 now $369 at Best Buy We awarded these excellent premium headphones a full five stars in our review, thanks to the brilliant noise cancellation, excellent audio quality, and extremely comfortable design. We had nothing more to say except that they are the 'best active noise-canceling cans for the money.' Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods Max 2 (USB-C): was $549 now $499 at Best Buy The AirPods Max use an Apple-designed dynamic driver to provide high-fidelity audio – and they sound fantastic for it. Exceptional active noise cancellation, personalized Spatial Audio, and Dolby Atmos support all reinforce that. They feel good on your head as well, thanks to the knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions, so you can easily wear them for the full 20 hours of battery life if you ever want or need to. Read more Read less ▼

JBL Charge 6: was $199.95 now $149.95 at Best Buy We awarded the JBL Charge 6 five stars, and it currently sits atop our list of the best speakers, so I definitely want to shout out this deal you can nab right now at Best Buy. With booming sound and an easy-to-carry design, you really can't go wrong with this one if you need an all-purpose speaker. Read more Read less ▼

Best Buy Doorbuster sale — Tablets and phones

Apple iPad A16 (2025): was $449 now $399 at Best Buy The brand-new Apple iPad A16 is down to its lowest-ever price in the Best Buy sale, so it's worth taking advantage of if you have an eye on the latest Apple slate. The biggest upgrade over the previous-generation model is the A16 chip for faster performance. You also get double the storage, with 128GB standard, a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display, and solid 12MP front and back cameras. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M4): was $749 now $649 at Best Buy The iPad Air hits the middle ground between power and affordability while still offering many of the same features and capabilities as the much pricier iPad Pro range. It has an attractive 111-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone support, which means it looks good in all lighting conditions — including outdoors. It's not quite as compelling a buy after a price hike, but still a good option for work and creatives. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel 11: was $899 now $699 at Best Buy We've been waiting for a decent price cut on the Google Pixel 11 - and here it is, finally. Available right now is a healthy $200 price cut across all color variations, which is a fantastic discount on this expensive device. The higher price was one of our main complaints about the Pixel 11, so this makes it an easy recommendation, considering you get the very latest chipset in this device, plus the interesting new HiLight feature. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone Air: was $999 now $799.99 at Best Buy The iPhone Air is one of a kind. Apple's first thin-and-light flagship measures just 5.6mm thick, boasts the powerful A19 Pro chipset, and sports a beautiful 6.5-inch display. It's as fast as a Pro in daily use, and while its battery life isn't quite so impressive, you won't find a better iPhone for this price. Read more Read less ▼