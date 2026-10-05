Walmart has just launched a massive fall sale today that feels like an early preview of the brand's upcoming Black Friday sale. Running until October 11, the 'Deals & More' sale is absolutely worth checking out if you're looking for price cuts on a range of tech.

I've been scanning today's sale and found 13 highlights for our readers, including laptops, TVs, phones, and audio, with prices starting at just $39. Everything is included here, from cheap gift ideas to serious price cuts on high-end products that we've tested (and loved) here at TechRadar.

• Check out the Walmart Deals & More sale in full

Highlights include the latest Apple AirPods 4 for a record-low price of $79 (was $129), the outstanding TCL QM8L TV for $1,498 (was $1,698), and the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro for $419 (was $499). These are all models that we've personally reviewed here at TechRadar, so they're very easy to recommend at these prices.

Check out my full list of deals just below, and remember that the overall sale will be running until Sunday. If I spot any more recommendations, I'll be sure to add them to the list. Alternatively, check in regularly at TechRadar over the next week for more coverage of Walmart and other leading retailers' sales.

Today's best deals in the Walmart Fall sale

Apple AirPods 4: was $129.99 now $79 at Walmart The AirPods 4 are one of the overall highlights of Walmart's big Fall sale this week, as Apple's latest entry-level earbuds are currently sitting at their lowest-ever price. While this particular model doesn't have noise cancellation, they're still a decent buy at this price if you need a good pair of buds for your iPhone. Not only do they sound great, but the spatial audio is genuinely good, too. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo V14 G5 Laptop: was $1,999 now $699 at Walmart Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB Laptop prices have really taken a hit recently, which is why this Lenovo V14 is well worth taking a look at in the Walmart sale this week. It's a slightly older model, but it's still features a combination of a 13th-gen Core i7 chipset and 16GB of RAM, which makes it a good option for working from home or relatively demanding applications. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo 14-inch Chromebook : was $399.99 now $249 at Walmart Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 540

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 128GB Want a laptop for just the basics? A Chromebook is a great (and affordable) choice. Right now, Walmart has a good price on this entry-level 14-inch Lenovo, which is a compelling option if you just want something to stream content or do light web browsing. Read more Read less ▼

MSI Cyborg 15.6 gaming laptop: was $2,099 now $1,349 at Walmart Graphics card: RTX 5070

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 260

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB RTX 5070 gaming laptops tend to be pretty expensive, considering this graphics card is one of Nvidia's higher-end models. This MSI Cyborg, however, is relatively reasonably priced with today's big price cut at Walmart. Not only do you get a really quick graphics card here, but the AMD Ryzen 7 chipset is also fantastic. Annoyingly, you do only get 16GB of RAM here, but that's still enough to run most games smoothly. Read more Read less ▼

Alienware 15.3-inch gaming laptop: was $1,499.99 now $799 at Walmart Graphics card: RTX 4050

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 220

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB It's extremely uncommon to see an Alienware gaming laptop for under $1,000, let alone $800. With that said, this 15-inch Alienware is very much a basic, entry-level machine with a slightly older RTX 4050 graphics card and a Ryzen 5 chipset. This machine is definitely not a high-end option, although it does still feature that stunning futuristic design that Alienware laptops are known for. Read more Read less ▼

MSI Codex Z2C gaming desktop: was $1,599 now $999 at Walmart Graphics card: RTX 5060 Ti

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 8700F

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB If I were buying a mid-range gaming PC for myself, I'd be severely tempted by this MSI Codex at Walmart today. The RTX 5060 TI is a fantastic graphics card for 1080p and even 1440p gaming, and the Ryzen 7 chipset is also really good here. Annoyingly, you do only get 16GB of RAM here, but that's still more than enough to get you started with decent performance right out the box. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+: was $249 now $219 at Walmart The latest in Samsung's well-received budget tablet range, the A11+ picks up where the A9 left off, and at the same price too. This is the base model, with just Wi-Fi connectivity and 128GB of storage, but you can expand that easily up to 2TB via a microSD card. If you need an Android tablet for daily use like web browsing, watching videos, and maybe playing a few games, this one's well worth considering. Read more Read less ▼

JBL Go 5 portable speaker: was $47 now $39 at Walmart The JBL Go 5 is our favorite budget portable speaker, so it's a strong recommendation if you're looking for a lightweight speaker for your tunes. This particular model features upgraded sound, new ambient lighting, and an ultra-durable build. Overall, well worth the money, although we still think the 10 hours of battery life is beaten by some of the competitors on the market currently. Read more Read less ▼

TCL 75-inch QM8L Mini LED TV: was $1,698 now $1,498 at Walmart The TCL QM8L is one of the best TVs that we've reviewed this year, by far. For the price, it's a very, very compelling high-end option that combines an impressive, bright picture with a range of excellent tech. TCL's backlight tech in particular does a great job of offering a clean image with no blooming, highlighting detail no matter how bright or dark the picture is. With four HDMI 2.1 ports, it's also a fantastic option for gamers looking for the highest possible frame rates at 4K. Read more Read less ▼

LG 77-inch C6 Series 4K UHD OLED TV: was $2,799.99 now $2,299.99 at Walmart This is the latest iteration of LG's well-renowned 'C' series of OLED displays. They've been a favorite at TechRadar for a few years, and this sixth-gen model is the best yet. For the price, you get almost unbeatable image quality, support for 165Hz frame rates at 4K, and the brand's latest Alpha 11 AI Gen 3 image processor. In short, this mid-range OLED display is worth every penny. Read more Read less ▼