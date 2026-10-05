Walmart’s latest sale feels like an early Black Friday preview — here are the 13 best deals on TVs, laptops, tablets, Apple, and more
The 'Deals & More' sale is running until this Sunday
Walmart has just launched a massive fall sale today that feels like an early preview of the brand's upcoming Black Friday sale. Running until October 11, the 'Deals & More' sale is absolutely worth checking out if you're looking for price cuts on a range of tech.
I've been scanning today's sale and found 13 highlights for our readers, including laptops, TVs, phones, and audio, with prices starting at just $39. Everything is included here, from cheap gift ideas to serious price cuts on high-end products that we've tested (and loved) here at TechRadar.
• Check out the Walmart Deals & More sale in full
Highlights include the latest Apple AirPods 4 for a record-low price of $79 (was $129), the outstanding TCL QM8L TV for $1,498 (was $1,698), and the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro for $419 (was $499). These are all models that we've personally reviewed here at TechRadar, so they're very easy to recommend at these prices.
Check out my full list of deals just below, and remember that the overall sale will be running until Sunday. If I spot any more recommendations, I'll be sure to add them to the list. Alternatively, check in regularly at TechRadar over the next week for more coverage of Walmart and other leading retailers' sales.
Quick links — today's best sales at Walmart
- Apple: AirPods and iPads from just $79
- Headphones: JBL, Apple, Beats, and more
- Computing: laptops and tablets from $219
- PC gaming: gaming laptops and desktops from $799
- TVs: Samsung, LG, TCL, and more
Today's best deals in the Walmart Fall sale
The AirPods 4 are one of the overall highlights of Walmart's big Fall sale this week, as Apple's latest entry-level earbuds are currently sitting at their lowest-ever price. While this particular model doesn't have noise cancellation, they're still a decent buy at this price if you need a good pair of buds for your iPhone. Not only do they sound great, but the spatial audio is genuinely good, too.
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Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB
Laptop prices have really taken a hit recently, which is why this Lenovo V14 is well worth taking a look at in the Walmart sale this week. It's a slightly older model, but it's still features a combination of a 13th-gen Core i7 chipset and 16GB of RAM, which makes it a good option for working from home or relatively demanding applications.
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Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 540
RAM: 4GB
Storage: 128GB
Want a laptop for just the basics? A Chromebook is a great (and affordable) choice. Right now, Walmart has a good price on this entry-level 14-inch Lenovo, which is a compelling option if you just want something to stream content or do light web browsing.
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Graphics card: RTX 5070
Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 260
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB
RTX 5070 gaming laptops tend to be pretty expensive, considering this graphics card is one of Nvidia's higher-end models. This MSI Cyborg, however, is relatively reasonably priced with today's big price cut at Walmart. Not only do you get a really quick graphics card here, but the AMD Ryzen 7 chipset is also fantastic. Annoyingly, you do only get 16GB of RAM here, but that's still enough to run most games smoothly.
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Graphics card: RTX 4050
Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 220
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
It's extremely uncommon to see an Alienware gaming laptop for under $1,000, let alone $800. With that said, this 15-inch Alienware is very much a basic, entry-level machine with a slightly older RTX 4050 graphics card and a Ryzen 5 chipset. This machine is definitely not a high-end option, although it does still feature that stunning futuristic design that Alienware laptops are known for.
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Graphics card: RTX 5060 Ti
Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 8700F
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB
If I were buying a mid-range gaming PC for myself, I'd be severely tempted by this MSI Codex at Walmart today. The RTX 5060 TI is a fantastic graphics card for 1080p and even 1440p gaming, and the Ryzen 7 chipset is also really good here. Annoyingly, you do only get 16GB of RAM here, but that's still more than enough to get you started with decent performance right out the box.
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The latest in Samsung's well-received budget tablet range, the A11+ picks up where the A9 left off, and at the same price too. This is the base model, with just Wi-Fi connectivity and 128GB of storage, but you can expand that easily up to 2TB via a microSD card. If you need an Android tablet for daily use like web browsing, watching videos, and maybe playing a few games, this one's well worth considering.
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The JBL Go 5 is our favorite budget portable speaker, so it's a strong recommendation if you're looking for a lightweight speaker for your tunes. This particular model features upgraded sound, new ambient lighting, and an ultra-durable build. Overall, well worth the money, although we still think the 10 hours of battery life is beaten by some of the competitors on the market currently.
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The TCL QM8L is one of the best TVs that we've reviewed this year, by far. For the price, it's a very, very compelling high-end option that combines an impressive, bright picture with a range of excellent tech. TCL's backlight tech in particular does a great job of offering a clean image with no blooming, highlighting detail no matter how bright or dark the picture is. With four HDMI 2.1 ports, it's also a fantastic option for gamers looking for the highest possible frame rates at 4K.
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This is the latest iteration of LG's well-renowned 'C' series of OLED displays. They've been a favorite at TechRadar for a few years, and this sixth-gen model is the best yet. For the price, you get almost unbeatable image quality, support for 165Hz frame rates at 4K, and the brand's latest Alpha 11 AI Gen 3 image processor. In short, this mid-range OLED display is worth every penny.
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Looking for something a little different? Walmart currently has the excellent Nothing Phone (4a) Pro listed at its lowest price yet. Awarded an almost perfect score in our review, we think the Phone (4a) Pro is a great mid-range option for most people. Not only do you get a fantastic 144Hz AMOLED display, but the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset also provides great bang for the buck. Of course, the main selling point is the device's stunning modern (and unique) design.
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Alex is TechRadar's retail editor, specializing in buying advice and general tips on how to save our readers as much cash as possible. He's covered major retail events in some capacity for over seven years now; both in editorial and other ecommerce adjacent roles on TechRadar, T3, GamesRadar, and other Future PLC sites. Alex's expertise touches on most areas, but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer.
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