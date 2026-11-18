Black Friday might still be a few days away, but there's already plenty happening at leading retailers. Some of the biggest names in the business have wasted no time launching their seasonal promotions, meaning shoppers can get ahead of the rush and snap up some impressive savings right now. From Best Buy and Walmart to Home Depot, Lenovo, Dell, and plenty of other major retailers, there's no shortage of places to hunt for a bargain before the main event arrives.

The best early Black Friday deals in the US (Image credit: Future)

Of course, not every discount is worth your attention, which is why our team of experts has been busy picking out deals on some of our favorite models. Whether you're after a new laptop, an Apple device, a Samsung smartphone, an LG TV, or even kitchen appliances, you'll find plenty of tempting offers in our roundup.

Just below, you can see a full list of today's recommendations. We're keeping a close eye on the sales as they develop, with fresh recommendations and daily updates planned throughout the Black Friday shopping period. We'll also be sharing practical buying advice to help you make the most of your money. New deals are appearing all the time, so even if today's selection doesn't quite hit the mark, I'd recommend checking in regularly for more updates.

My top 15 early Black Friday deals

Blink Video Doorbell 2K+: was $69.99 now $30.99 at Amazon Another top deal from Amazon's early Black Friday sale is the all-new Blink Video Doorbell for $30 This super-cheap smart doorbell alerts you when it detects motion and features infrared night vision, two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and an expanded field of view. Read more Read less ▼

HP OmniBook 3: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Snapdragon X

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB This is a solid discount on a modern laptop powered by one of the efficient Snapdragon X CPUs. As well as excellent levels of all-around performance, this device boasts a huge all-day battery life of up to 41 hours, so you won't need to worry about being attached to a charger at all times. Storage is also solid with a 512GB SSD, so this is an impressive laptop for the price for everyday, college and business use. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Crispi: was $139 now $89 at Walmart Here's a huge discount on Ninja's newest and most portable air fryer. This bundle includes the PowerPod lid, plus a resealable glass container to carry your dishes until you're ready to cook. According to our testing, it cooks exceptionally quickly, is easy to use and a breeze to clean, making this one of the best air fryer deals I've seen this year. Read more Read less ▼

LG C6 65-inch OLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,399.99 at Amazon You can get the five-star LG C6 at Amazon US for a record-low price right now. Our pick for the TV of the year offers fantastic overall picture quality and excellent all-around performance, making it the number one pick for watching films, streaming TV shows, playing games, or enjoying sports. Expect top-tier contrast, vivid colors, rich blacks, and expert motion handling. Read more Read less ▼

Dell 15 Laptop: was $484.98 now $399.99 at Amazon Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel Core 3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB This Dell 15 is one of the best cheap Windows laptops available right now. It has a fairly basic spec, with an Intel Core 3 and 8GB of RAM, which is enough to cover light work and general everyday use. Getting a 512GB SSD in a laptop of this price is a bit of a steal, though, when you usually see only 256GB at a maximum. That's a nice bonus if you have lots of files, photos or videos you want to store. Read more Read less ▼

Super low price Proton VPN Plus: Save 30% on 2-year plans

Was: $3.49 per month

Now: $2.49 per month You don't have to pick up Proton Unlimited to taste the Black Friday deals. If all you need is a VPN, and super solid one at that, then Proton VPN Plus is currently down to its lowest price all year. In fact, it's even lower than last year's Black Friday price, so we highly recommend it. Proton VPN Plus is the companies paid VPN plan which brings access to a worldwide server network and some of the most solid VPN privacy you'll find anywhere. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 10 AMD (15″): was $2,226.99 now $1,499.99 at Lenovo Graphics card: RTX 5060

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 260 Processor

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB This Lenovo Legion 5 gets my personal recommendation as the best gaming laptop deal in the official retailer's sale this week. Not only do you get a powerful RTX 5060 graphics card and a Ryzen 7 chipset, but this machine also features a high-end 1600p OLED display, which goes a long way in justifying its price tag. While expensive, I still think this one is well worth the money. Read more Read less ▼

Sony WH-1000XM6: was $459.99 now $378 at Amazon The sensational Sony WH-1000XM6 are back down to a record-low price ahead of Black Friday, and I couldn't recommend them highly enough. With beautiful all-round sound, outstanding ANC, and a foldable design, they're the best all-rounders on the market, in my opinion. Read more Read less ▼

Save $200 Roku 65-inch Plus Series 4K QLED Mini LED Smart TV: was $649.99 now $449.99 at bestbuy.7tiv.net A decent TV doesn't have to cost the earth, and this deal on the Roku Class Plus Series at Best Buy today proves it. The retailer's early seasonal discount knocks this 65-inch variant of the brand's TV down to a compelling sub-$500 price. That's impressive, considering this affordable 4K TV still offers a premium QLED panel, Dolby Vision, and support for HDR10+. Read more Read less ▼

$100 off for students Dell XPS 13 Laptop: was $749.99 now $649.99 at Dell Display - 13.4 inches

Processor - Intel Core 5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB The Dell XPS 13 has regularly been one of our favorite laptops here at TechRadar, and this brand-new version continues that trend. With an Intel Core 5 processor and 8GB of RAM, it has everything you need for solid all-around performance at work or college. The only downside here is that this particular machine only features a rather small 256GB storage drive. Read more Read less ▼

Nespresso Vertuo Pop: was $119 now $69 at Walmart The Nespresso Vertuo Pop is one of the best entry-level coffee machines around, with one-touch brewing so you can easily heat up in just 30 seconds. Use it with the included pods, and it does all the hard work for you, with the option of different brew sizes depending on how much you want to drink. Read more Read less ▼

Dell 16 Laptop: was $1,099.99 now $649.99 at Dell Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 250

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB The Dell 16 Laptop is a more performance-oriented model that packs in a decent array of components for a more competitive price. Build-wise, this model doesn't quite have the same bells and whistles as some of the higher-end options at Dell, but it's a solidly built laptop that's perfect for all types of use. This particular configuration features a powerful Ryzen 7 chipset and 16GB of RAM, ensuring a decent level of performance with even demanding applications. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel Watch 5: was $399.99 now $299.99 at Amazon The Google Pixel Watch 5 drops to its lowest price yet following this $100 discount at Amazon. It's only the second time the smartwatch has been discounted since launch, and it's unlikely to get any cheaper over Black Friday. It's a competent wearable, too, with an accurate GPS, all the essential health and fitness tracking features you need, and an attractive design. If you're upgrading from a Pixel Watch 3 or 4, you won't notice a huge leap, but for everyone else, it's easily the best Android smartwatch right now. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: $400 off upfront, or up to $720 off with a trade-in at Samsung

The outstanding Galaxy S26 Ultra currently has a fantastic promotion at the official Samsung store - with either the option for a trade rebate or upfront discount. Available across all storage variants and colors, this deal can get you a device for as little as $999 upfront. Trade-in rebates of up to $720 are also available, but we've seen slightly better offerings in the past for trades. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel 11 series: $505 off, plus a half-price unlimited plan at Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile's latest deal on the Pixel 11 series is the perfect pairing with Google's new flagships. Right now, you don't even need to trade-in to get an excellent $500 discount on these new devices. On top of that, you can also get a full year of unlimited data for just $180 - that's half the usual price. Put together, this is a great deal, although it's exclusive to new Mint customers. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo Chromebook Plus i: was $469.99 now $349 at Walmart Display - 15.3 inches

Processor - Intel Core 3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB This Lenovo Chromebook Plus is great value for money if you need a basic everyday device but don't want to compromise too heavily on performance like you would with a sub-$200 laptop. An Intel Core 3 processor and 8GB of RAM are a decent pairing with the lightweight ChromeOS, so it's capable of general tasks and light use, such as web browsing, sending emails, word processing and watching videos. Just be aware that it's missing some advanced features of a Windows machine and has limited storage, but benefits include better performance with cheaper components and excellent battery life. Read more Read less ▼