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A Black Friday favourite… (Image credit: Future) Does anyone, anywhere, ever buy an Amazon Fire TV Stick outside of Prime Day or Black Friday? Probably yes, but my advice would always be to wait for those events (or other Amazon sales), because the price always drops massively. This Black Friday is no different, with the latest Fire TV Stick 4K — which only came out in September — already down by 54% to a bargain £31.99. For that, you get a swish new remote and 4K TV output, although if you want the likes of Dolby Atmos you can always pay slightly more for the Fire TV Stick Plus (£34.99) or Max (£46.99). Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was £69.99 now £31.99 at Amazon

Wired buds are increasingly popular (Image credit: Future) There's been a surge in popularity lately for wired earbuds, so I'm not surprised to see manufacturers discounting popular models for Black Friday. That's exactly what's happened with these Sennheiser buds, which are now down to under £25. The deal on the black version has already sold out, but you can still pick them up in white. Sennheiser CX 80U Earbuds: was £34.99 now £24.99 at Amazon

A top Shark vacuum I can't recommend enough (Image credit: Shark) Here's a recommendation from my colleague James: "I swear I keep going on about these Shark vacuums every Black Friday, but I still feel it was genuinely one of the best things I bought in previous events. It's still going strong after about five years, and it has massively helped save time with regular vacuuming around the house, especially because of the handy anti-hair-wrap brush roll, powerful suction, and decent battery life. We scored it 4.5/5 in our review, too." Shark Stratos Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £419.99 now £199 at Currys

A big deal for physical media fans (Image credit: Future) The Panasonic DP-UB820 is the best 4K Blu-ray player on the market, and its price rose this year. Currys has a deal that brings it back down to the price it was before, roughly. With Blu-rays really having a renaissance at the moment (and with The Odyssey coming out on disc today!) this will be very popular over Black Friday. Don't miss out! Panasonic DP-UB820 4K Blu-ray player: was $429 now £379 at Currys

PS5 SSD deals aren't what they used to be Lots of people are looking for ways to expand their PS5's storage right now, with the giant 220GB GTA 6 download in mind. This Sandisk deal isn't the cheapest option out there (the Crucial P310 1TB with heatsink is £191 without a listed discount), but for a high-end option it's about as good as prices get right now. Of course, all storage is expensive right now, sadly, so don't expect any huge bargains in this area. Sandisk Optimus GX PRO 850P 1TB SSD: was £277.99 now £220.60 at Amazon

Fire TV Stick fire sale is here (Image credit: Amazon) Amazon's traditional Fire TV Stick discounts are here, and I think this is the lowest price we'll see for these models — I don't expect another drop on Black Friday itself. Which is fair enough, since the discounts are huge!



Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select: was £64.99 now £21.99 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus: was £79.99 now £34.99 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (newest Gen): was £99.99 now £46.99 at Amazon

Sonos deals are starting (Image credit: Future) Looking for a soundbar? Two highly rated Sonos soundbars have early discounts. The Arc Ultra is the company's biggest and best soundbar, and really impressed me when I reviewed it. But the Beam 2 is half the size, half the price, and super-impressive in its own right if you want something not quite so imposing. Sonos Beam Gen 2: was £449 now £339 at Amazon Sonos Arc Ultra Soundbar: was £999 now £799 at Amazon

Hi folks! Matt Bolton, Managing Editor for Home Tech here — I'm going to keep supplying recommendations and deals throughout the evening.

It's about time for me to head off for the evening again, but we'll have other eager deals hunters ready to jump in to continue sharing the top early offers very soon. Have a good night everyone!

Unglamorous but essential power for your prezzies Black Friday isn't all about giant TVs and game consoles, it's also become a great time of the year to stock up on some essentials for the home. One thing you might be thinking about with Christmas on the horizon is whether you have enough batteries to power all those new gadgets and toys that will be enjoyed on the big day. Well, here's a deal that'll solve all those worries — and then some Amazon Basics AA Alkaline Batteries (48 Pack): was £12.01 now £8.82 at Amazon

The Nintendo Switch 2 bundle to beat (Image credit: Nintendo) The official Nintendo Store has already come in strong with some excellent Switch 2 bundles for Black Friday, but now more are popping up that are just as good value for money — or better, depending on your preferences. Play that chest-opening jingle. This new one is over at Very, where you can get a Nintendo Switch 2 console with Nintendo Switch Sports Resort and Ocarina of Time for £449.99. Essentially, you're getting the five-star remake of the Legend of Zelda classic for free in this bundle, which is a huge steal. Nintendo Switch 2 + Nintendo Switch Sports Resort + Ocarina of Time: was £509.98 now £449.99 at Very

The laptop deal to beat so far (Image credit: Future / James Holland) Currys has come out strong with one of the best laptop deals in the early Black Friday sales. This Acer Swift Air 14 is an excellent all-around modern machine, powered by an Intel Core 5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Seeing 16GB of RAM would have been nice to bump up the performance, but this is still a strong everyday laptop for home, work or college use — especially with the battery life of up to 21 hours. We scored it 4.5 stars in our Acer Swift Air 14 review. Acer Swift Air 14: was £699 now £499 at Currys

A record-low price for the latest Oura Ring (Image credit: Future) I'm still rocking my super-old Fitbit Versa 2, so it's probably about time I upgraded my wearable game. Whether that'll be with a smart ring, I'm not sure. However, if you want to try out the tech for yourself, then the latest Oura Ring 5 just dropped to a record-low price for Black Friday — that's an excellent £100 saving on the four-star wearable. Oura Ring 5: was £399 now £299 at Amazon

The coffee machine of my dreams gets a Black Friday discount (Image credit: Breville) At every sales event, I spend a good few hours debating whether I will finally buy a proper coffee machine. I have a basic drip filter one right now, but with the amount I spend on coffee while out and about, I feel it would make sense to have one at home that can also make fancier drinks. So, here I am again, trying to decide if I'm finally going to pull the trigger and pick up the highly-rated Sage The Barista Express while it's on sale at Currys Sage The Barista Express: was £629.99 now £499.99 at Currys

A fantastic price on one of the best OLED TVs (Image credit: Future) We love the LG C6. How much? Well, we crowned it our TV of the year last month. The fact that it's on sale for a record-low price at Amazon (and also Currys) in its 65-inch guise is therefore cause for celebration. It has a ton of great features, an amazing picture that's a lot brighter than last year's model and it's available for a bargain price (relatively speaking) — what more could you want from a premium TV? LG C6 65-inch OLED TV: was £1,899 now £1,699.99 at Amazon

A cheap smart home bundle to get you started (Image credit: Ring) This year's standout smart home bundle in Amazon's early Black Friday sale has to be this Ring Battery Video Doorbell and a Ring Indoor Camera for £39.99 — that's a whopping £80 off the full price. I think it's impossible to beat when it comes to value for money and is a cheap option if you want a simple and easy home security setup. Ring Battery Video Doorbell + Ring Indoor Camera: was £119.98 now £39.99 at Amazon

And here's your GTA 6 bundle of the day (Image credit: Rockstar Games) What if you're scrambling to find a good deal on a console bundle for GTA 6 instead? Well, here's one of the best options I've seen so far at EE: a small saving on a PS5 Digital Edition, plus a download code for GTA 6. PS5 Slim Digital + Grand Theft Auto 6: was £587.99 now £553.99 at EE

The best price for GTA 6 now reviews have dropped (Image credit: Future / Rockstar) Grand Theft Auto 6 is almost here, and we just published our massive five-star review on Rockstar's magnum opus. If you were waiting to see what the critics thought before buying, then there's still a chance to pick up a copy for less. We've got a full GTA 6 deals guide here, but if you want the quick version, ShopTo is your best choice for price. Grand Theft Auto 6: was £69.99 now £61.85 at ShopTo

£70 PlayStation Store Credit: was £70 now £60.85 at ShopTo

The brand-new Kindle gets a Black Friday price cut (Image credit: WinFuture) Amazon has just released an updated version of its standard Kindle — and that popular ereader now has a price cut for Black Friday. This "thinner, lighter, and faster" Kindle scored four stars in our review, making it a solid choice for most readers, even if older models might offer better value and upgrading to the slightly more expensive Paperwhite could be worth it for the extra features. Amazon Kindle: was £149.99 now £119.99 at Amazon