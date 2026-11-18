Lots of mini PCs look so underwhelming that you want to hide them away, but that’s not the case with the ACEMAGIC X3.

This unit combines aesthetic design that reminds you of old PCs and consoles with modern hardware that can handle your everyday computing tasks. And thanks to a new deal on Amazon, it’s available for $598.98.

Today’s best ACEMAGIC X3 deal

Black Friday Save $40.01 ACEMAGIX X3: was $638.99 now $598.98 at Amazon That sale price of $598.98 marks a decent discount from the original $638.99 price - you’re saving about 6% if you invest in this mini machine.

Why we recommend the ACEMAGIC X3

Inside the unusual casing is an AMD Ryzen 7 H 255 processor with eight cores and 16 threads. The CPU also includes an integrated Radeon 780M graphics chip.

The system also serves up 16GB of LPDDR5 memory and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. Connectivity is good, too: the ACEMAGIC has USB4, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.0, Wi-FI 6E, and 2.5GB Ethernet.

In terms of performance, there’s ample power here for everyday multitasking and office work. If you’re a gamer, you’ll be able to play esports games like Fortnite and League of Legends at 1080p and medium settings, previous-gen triple-A games at similar levels, and today’s top single-player titles at low graphics settings.

Elsewhere, the system does include soldered RAM, so you can’t upgrade it.

Price context and historical value

The $569.98 price reflects a $69.01 saving off the original $638.99. That’s a useful reduction, and some buyers may also be able to use a $50 coupon on the Amazon product page to drop the price further.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy it if… you want a compact desktop with bold visual design - and the power for everyday work and light gaming

❌ Skip it if… you need upgradeable memory or intend to play demanding games at high settings.