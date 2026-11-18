The vintage-style ACEMAGIC X3 mini PC is $69 cheaper on Amazon right now ahead of Black Friday
Retro looks hide an eight-core AMD Ryzen processor, Radeon graphics, and a 1TB SSD - all for $569.98
Lots of mini PCs look so underwhelming that you want to hide them away, but that’s not the case with the ACEMAGIC X3.
This unit combines aesthetic design that reminds you of old PCs and consoles with modern hardware that can handle your everyday computing tasks. And thanks to a new deal on Amazon, it’s available for $598.98.
Today’s best ACEMAGIC X3 deal
That sale price of $598.98 marks a decent discount from the original $638.99 price - you’re saving about 6% if you invest in this mini machine.
Why we recommend the ACEMAGIC X3
Inside the unusual casing is an AMD Ryzen 7 H 255 processor with eight cores and 16 threads. The CPU also includes an integrated Radeon 780M graphics chip.
The system also serves up 16GB of LPDDR5 memory and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. Connectivity is good, too: the ACEMAGIC has USB4, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.0, Wi-FI 6E, and 2.5GB Ethernet.
In terms of performance, there’s ample power here for everyday multitasking and office work. If you’re a gamer, you’ll be able to play esports games like Fortnite and League of Legends at 1080p and medium settings, previous-gen triple-A games at similar levels, and today’s top single-player titles at low graphics settings.
Elsewhere, the system does include soldered RAM, so you can’t upgrade it.
Price context and historical value
The $569.98 price reflects a $69.01 saving off the original $638.99. That’s a useful reduction, and some buyers may also be able to use a $50 coupon on the Amazon product page to drop the price further.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy it if… you want a compact desktop with bold visual design - and the power for everyday work and light gaming
❌ Skip it if… you need upgradeable memory or intend to play demanding games at high settings.
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Mike has worked as a technology journalist for more than a decade and has written for most of the UK’s big technology titles alongside numerous global outlets. He loves PCs, laptops and any new hardware, and covers everything from the latest business trends to high-end gaming gear.
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