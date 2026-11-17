Unsuitable cloud infrastructure is adding latency and reducing performance

Enterprises worry they'd have to re-architecture applications just to move

IT leaders admit they'd like to move, but they just can't handle the complexity

We're already familiar with lifting workloads out of certain environments in favor of digital sovereignty, but new Akamai research has revealed that half of enterprises are running workloads in suboptimal cloud locations despite knowing that alternatives offer better performance or cost.

The report notes that traditional cloud architecture is starting to struggle with modern applications, including real-time APIs, AI and more.

In fact, four in five (82%) enterprises are now missing response time targets for business-critical interactive workloads – but they might be reluctant to change just out of pure simplicity.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Enterprises don't want the hassle of moving cloud providers

Akamai found that storing and processing data in different geographic locations (41%) and longer-than-ideal physical distances between end users and compute (38%) are to blame for these response time issues. But for many, accepting these trade-offs might be more acceptable than migrating workloads to an entirely new cloud vendor.

"As real-time interactions, conversational AI, and microservices become standard, running compute far from where data lives creates delays and inefficiencies that organizations can no longer sustain," Akamai Cloud Product Marketing VP Ari Weil explained.

Four in five (79%) worry doing this could take days, or more, but it's the investments into building applications around the current cloud provider that could be the biggest headache. Two in five (38%) say workloads would need to be re-architected before they can be relocated, with 8% worried they wouldn't even be able to move workloads at all once they've been deployed.

Half of the enterprises Akamai surveyed admitted they've left workloads in non-ideal geographic locations just because relocating them would be too expensive, complicated or disruptive. But if it were easier, three-quarters of IT leaders say they'd deploy compute resources to more geographic locations to reduce latency, improve performance and expand into new markets.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Akamai can't exactly urge enterprises to consider alternative cloud vendors and infrastructure given the circumstances, but the report certainly highlights how interconnected and dependent our tech stacks have become.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.