Many firms are still falling behind when it comes to getting their AI infrastructure up to speed

Two in three IT leaders say their infrastructure isn't ready to handle AI and analytics

Complex data regulations are giving them a major headache

AI PCs also form part of the broader infrastructure considerations

According to a new report by Dell, UK businesses are struggling more than their EMEA counterparts when it comes to AI, with three in five (61%) British firms lacking a clear roadmap covering AI, data and security, compared with 46% across EMEA.

But one thing they have in common with their Europe and Middle East counterparts is that legacy infrastructure is likely one of the biggest factors slowing effective AI deployment.

Nearly two-thirds (64%) of IT leaders say their infrastructure is not yet fully prepared to support AI and analytics workloads at scale, noting substantial gaps between ambitions and reality.

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Data foundations and IT infrastructure are still holding back AI

Having to coordinate compliance and regulatory factors across their entire stacks is also making it difficult for enterprises to lay out solid foundations, the report claims. More than half (55%) say security and compliance concerns have already slower or delayed their AI strategies, with 64% of leaders worried about regulation compliance when using their data for AI.

And it's not just complex IT infrastructure that's holding back widespread deployment, because even end-user devices need to be considered. Nearly all (92%) respondents agreed that modern devices help them in terms of productivity, but four in five (79%) are being held back by outdated devices.

To that tune, 86% of EMEA leaders now agree that AI PCs will play an important role in their strategies going forward. As of the beginning of 2026, AI PCs accounted for around 44% of all PC shipments (per Omdia tracking), marking a healthy ongoing rise.

"The focus is shifting from exploring what's possible to connecting the infrastructure, data, security and workplace technology needed to turn AI into real business value at scale," UK&I MD and Dell SVP Steve Young explained.

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While IT leaders clearly understand some of the factors holding back effective AI deployments, at least two clear challenges are identified in Dell's report – complex regulatory environments and an expensive PC market driven by component shortages.

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