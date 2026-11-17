The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time has launched on Nintendo Switch 2

The game sold one million copies in the US in its first week

That makes it the fastest-selling title in 2026

The remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time has been hailed as a modern masterpiece — our own review declared that it “delivers on every front” — so it’s unsurprising to hear it’s selling well. But quite how well might still come as a shock, with one industry analyst reporting that the game has absolutely smashed records this year.

According to Mat Piscatella, Senior Director at analysis firm Circana, the Nintendo Switch 2 title became the best-selling video game of 2026 in terms of US sales after just one week of general availability. That helped it surpass some of the year’s best Nintendo Switch 2 games, including Final Fantasy Resonance and Splatoon Raiders.

Piscatella said on Bluesky that Ocarina of Time is the first game to sell one million physical units in a single US launch week since another title from the franchise: 2023’s The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

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The Ocarina of Time remake has wowed fans and critics alike since its release, with our own Josephine Watson praising its audio and visual improvements over the original, its thoughtfully redesigned puzzles and dungeons, and its sprinkling of new features and quality-of-life improvements. Clearly, all this has helped propel it to record-breaking numbers — at least for a few days.

A phenomenal response

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Unfortunately for Zelda fans, the record obtained by the Ocarina of Time remake might not last long. That’s because Grand Theft Auto 6 is due out in just two days, and it’s widely expected to swiftly become the best-selling game of the year, if not one of the highest-selling titles of all time.

Still, that doesn’t discount what a remarkable achievement this is for Ocarina of Time. Remaking any game carries risks, but when that title is so beloved by millions of gamers, and the remake is being made to celebrate the franchise’s 40th anniversary, there’s even more on the line. Thankfully, Ocarina of Time has delivered in spades.

Fans have been singing the game’s praises on social media, too. One Reddit user called it an “Absolutely goated game,” while another said that “Playing through this game made all the memories come back, great experience.” Many users also claimed to have bought several copies to keep one on display, such were their fond memories for the original version of the game.

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With Sony announcing that it will soon ditch physical media altogether, the success of Ocarina of Time — which is available in a physical format — is an interesting state of affairs. And if nothing else, it suggests that when you revive a cherished game with an exceptional remake, the response can be truly phenomenal.

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