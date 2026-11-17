Weak passwords like “123456”, “admin”, and “12345678” remain among the world’s most common choices

Researchers warn popular sports stars, games, and internet trends are also frequently used and easily cracked

Password managers, passkeys, and multi-factor authentication remain the best defenses against account compromise

We’re just over a month away from 2027 and people still choose ‘12345678’ as their password for some reason.

This is according to NordPass’ latest (and utterly depressing) report on the most popular passwords people use around the world.

The company has once again aggregated all of the passwords criminals leak on the dark web, analyzed them, and tells the world what the most common passwords and phrases are. And year after year, the report shows the same five passwords (or password variant, should we say) being at the very top:

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‘12345668’ or a variant (‘1234’, ‘123456’, or similar), ‘password’, and ‘admin’.

Why are we like this?

“Once again, “123456” is the most commonly used password in the world. That makes it seven out of eight years this password has stood at the top of the leaderboard,” NordPass says in its report.

“In fact, the top three remain unchanged, with “admin” and “12345678” taking the second and third places respectively. We still have a lot of work to do to spread awareness about password safety.”

The report also devotes plenty of attention to people using their favorite players and pop culture characters in their passwords.

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“Quality over quantity — although video games and anime made up the largest share of entries in our pop culture passwords list, sports-related passwords were used the most,” the report continues. Lebron James was the name that popped up the most in passwords, followed by Messi, Lampard, and Lewandowski. Curiously enough, no Ronaldo, Travis Kelce, or Tom Brady.

Savage, Roblox, Skibidi, Covid, and Impostor, were also frequently used words.

The resilience of simple passwords is astounding, especially given that many online services nowadays require users to create strong passwords - ones that combine uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and special characters.

For years, security researchers have been warning that passwords are the weakest link in the cybersecurity chain and that users should move to more secure solutions, such as biometrics. At the very least, they should activate multi-factor authentication (MFA) wherever possible.

Fandoms make terrible passwords

Today, the risk is even greater, the report found.

The advent of AI has made cracking passwords that much faster, easier, and more streamlined, and the tool has also significantly sped up the rate at which login credentials are being stolen.

Not a week goes by without at least one report of millions of passwords being stolen and leaked somewhere. Many are encrypted, but considering how fast AI and quantum computing are progressing, this is more of a roadblock and less of a serious hindrance for cybercriminals.

Using popular characters doesn’t help, either. “Fandoms make for terrible passwords,” NordPass says. “The one thing that connects these password choices? They all could be cracked in seconds.”

Unfortunately, it seems that we’ve learned very little about password hygiene over the years, and users still prefer simple, easy-to-remember passwords over the safety of their online accounts and the data they hold.

To make matters worse, these risks can easily be mitigated, either by moving to passkeys and biometric options (which are offered by most services these days), or by simply installing one of many free-to-use password managers. These tools can generate strong passwords with a single click and can even autofill them, in case convenience is users’ number one concern.

Really, in 2027, there is no excuse for having such a weak password. Get it together, people!

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