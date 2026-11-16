Following Jensen Huang's resignation, Nvidia's GeForce Evangelist, Jacob Freeman, was asked whether "this is the end of GeForce"

Freeman said "Nope" in a brief but very clear response

PC gamers still have doubts over the future of Nvidia's gaming GPUs, and for good reasons

If you were at all worried that the departure of CEO Jensen Huang last week means that GeForce GPUs will be even less of a priority for Nvidia, apparently any such concerns are unfounded.

Wccftech spotted that Jacob Freeman, GeForce Evangelist at Nvidia, made it clear that the CEO's exit will not affect consumer GPUs in a reply to a post on X.

Someone asked: "Hey Jacob, lots of people are saying this is the end of GeForce. Thoughts?" To which Freeman replied: "Nope."

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It's a short and sweet response to say the least, but unwaveringly clear. As you can imagine, there was a veritable slew of follow-up comments and questions, but Freeman wouldn't be drawn to say anything further on the matter.

Analysis: a GeForce reckoning

(Image credit: Mike_shots / Shutterstock)

When the news broke of Huang's resignation, I discussed the potential ramifications for Nvidia's gaming GPUs at length. My broad conclusion was (and still is) that I think this is yet another blow for PC gamers and graphics cards, with the market already in a dire state thanks to Nvidia (and AMD) prioritizing chips for AI boards (against the backdrop of the memory crisis, of course).

My reasoning is that the next CEO has one big leather jacket to fill, and that in an effort to keep Nvidia stable and live up to what Huang has achieved in terms of market value, there will inevitably be an even greater focus on AI and profits for shareholders.

On top of that, Huang was involved in the creation of the GeForce brand, and while priorities have clearly changed greatly for Nvidia during this current decade, I'd argue that without him, these gaming GPUs are even more likely to be sidelined as the new CEO won't have any such fond sentiments.

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Remember that earlier this year, at GTC 2026, Huang observed that "GeForce is Nvidia's greatest marketing campaign" and that "We attract future customers starting long before you could afford to pay for it yourself. Your parents paid for you to be Nvidia customers." The argument being that eventually when you became a developer or computer scientist, Nvidia would be in your bones, as it were. While that's exaggerated for effect, no doubt, there's a belief here that any replacement chief executive isn't likely to share.

However, all that said, I get where gamers are coming from when they shrug their shoulders about Huang's exit and argue that GeForce GPUs were in the process of being canned anyway. It's difficult to disagree with that in some respects given what has happened with Nvidia's gaming line-up of late — pricing is through the roof, and high-end GPUs in particular are effectively vanishing (with rumored refreshes cancelled to boot). As a commenter on X replying to the above thread put it: "Unfortunately I think current pricing is already signalling the end of GeForce."

Nvidia doesn't seem particularly keen to come to the rescue of gamers, and with video RAM more expensive than ever — and the demands of AI seemingly unrelenting — it's clear we're moving into more difficult territory for desktop GPUs next year.

Freeman may be adamant that it isn't the end for GeForce graphics cards, and of course, that's his job as the official Evangelist for the GPU range. I fully expect there will indeed be another generation of GeForce GPUs, of course — the RTX 6000 series in 2028 theoretically — but beyond that, the future feels distinctly shaky, and it'll take some sort of major event to change that picture. What we see with RTX 6000 may be much less focused on higher-end GPUs, too, in an AMD style — as a kind of compromise in terms of keeping the heavyweight chips for the data centers.

The big hope for some gamers is the AI bubble popping, but how any such seismic shift might occur is so far up in the air, it is — ironically — in the clouds. Short of a full-on rebellion against AI technology given some huge faux pas therein, it's difficult to envisage that the nearer future is going to be anything but more of the same from the RAM crisis — probably much worse for a time, too, and certainly nothing good for PC gamers.

Meanwhile, rumors that Huang could make a comeback are circulating, following a petition to bring the ex-CEO back. A lot of what's happening in the PC sphere may be rather depressing to say the least, but you can't accuse it of lacking drama and interest.

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