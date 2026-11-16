Black Friday can be a nightmare for customer service teams when shoppers start chasing deliveries, checking orders, and asking about returns. Aircall is offering eligible businesses unlimited AI Voice Agent minutes until November 27, giving them a way to handle routine customer calls without overwhelming existing support teams.

Best For: E-commerce and retail businesses expecting a surge in customer calls during Black Friday, particularly Shopify merchants.

The Deal: Eligible new and returning Aircall AI Voice Agent users can access unlimited AI Voice Agent minutes during the promotional period.

Free AI agents in Aircall

Aircall AI Voice Agent : at Aircall Aircall AI Voice Agents handle customer calls, answer order and delivery questions, support 38 languages, integrate with Shopify and HubSpot, and transfer complex inquiries to human agents with full context.

Why we recommend it

Aircall's AI Voice Agent can handle routine inquiries about orders, deliveries, and returns, freeing up human staff to deal with more complicated problems. It can access live business data from platforms such as Shopify and HubSpot, and transfer calls to a human agent when necessary, along with the conversation history so customers won't have to repeat themselves.

The service brings voice calls, SMS, MMS, and WhatsApp into a single workspace, with conversations linked to customer records. It supports more than 250 integrations, including Salesforce and Zendesk, helping teams keep track of customer interactions without constantly switching between applications.

Aircall says businesses can be up and running in under 10 minutes, with dedicated onboarding support included. The system works on computers and smartphones, so there's no need for additional phone hardware.

Price context & historical value

Unlike a conventional Black Friday discount, this promotion provides unlimited AI Voice Agent minutes rather than a reduced subscription price. The offer is live now and runs until November 27, 2026.

Eligibility is restricted to new customers in e-commerce and retail, travel and hospitality, or logistics and delivery, as well as Aircall customers who have never activated AI Voice Agent minutes or used them in the past 60 days.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy Aircall if...

If your business is likely to experience increased customer inquiries during Black Friday and you want to test AI call handling without worrying about per-minute usage costs.

❌ Skip Aircall if...

If you're already an active Aircall AI Voice Agent user, since you won't qualify. Businesses outside the eligible industries should also look elsewhere.