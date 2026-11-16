'Their relationship with the company could be permanently altered': Bosses beware — replacing workers with AI could prove incredibly costly if the technology doesn't work out
Re-hiring laid off workers could be expensive
- Workers said they would demand more pay and benefits when returning to their employer following an unsuccessful AI trial
- Half of workers would actually prioritize security over titles and perks
- Reputational damage and worker loyalty could also affect employers
New research has warned companies looking to replace human workers with AI could face major reputational consequences later on down the line if their AI strategies fall apart.
Companies that are forced to re-hire human workers after laying them off could ultimately find themselves having to pay higher salaries, offer better contractual terms and include stronger employment protections, the report from JobAssist warns.
But even after offering workers better terms overall, they could have already made reputational and loyalty damages – nearly one-third (29%) of workers say they'd return to their old job, but would immediately start looking for another.
Replacing humans with AI could have long-lasting consequences
While a relatively low but not insignificant number of workers would likely continue to look for other opportunities, the number of workers looking for a higher salary (71%) is much higher. Nearly two in three (64%) also said they'd negotiate more aggressively in general when returning to an old job.
However, workers are still very clearly worried about AI's impacts on their roles, because half (54%) would now prioritize job security over titles and perks, implying they're concerned about experiencing yet another redundancy. Nearly half (44%) also said they'd trust their employer less after AI replaced human workers.
All in all, the study is proof that employer reputation could suffer beyond the original workforce reduction, with laid off workers and re-hires less likely to trust the company.
And even after all the costs associated with laying off workers in the first place, and investing so heavily in artificial intelligence, JobAssist warns that workers could end up demanding more money, benefits and security than they had done before.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
"For businesses evaluating the financial benefits of replacing employees with AI, the survey highlights a risk that could emerge if an automation decision has to be reversed," the report summarized.
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.