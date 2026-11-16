'Their relationship with the company could be permanently altered': Bosses beware — replacing workers with AI could prove incredibly costly if the technology doesn't work out

Workers said they would demand more pay and benefits when returning to their employer following an unsuccessful AI trial

Half of workers would actually prioritize security over titles and perks

Reputational damage and worker loyalty could also affect employers

New research has warned companies looking to replace human workers with AI could face major reputational consequences later on down the line if their AI strategies fall apart.

Companies that are forced to re-hire human workers after laying them off could ultimately find themselves having to pay higher salaries, offer better contractual terms and include stronger employment protections, the report from JobAssist warns.

But even after offering workers better terms overall, they could have already made reputational and loyalty damages – nearly one-third (29%) of workers say they'd return to their old job, but would immediately start looking for another.

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Replacing humans with AI could have long-lasting consequences

While a relatively low but not insignificant number of workers would likely continue to look for other opportunities, the number of workers looking for a higher salary (71%) is much higher. Nearly two in three (64%) also said they'd negotiate more aggressively in general when returning to an old job.

However, workers are still very clearly worried about AI's impacts on their roles, because half (54%) would now prioritize job security over titles and perks, implying they're concerned about experiencing yet another redundancy. Nearly half (44%) also said they'd trust their employer less after AI replaced human workers.

All in all, the study is proof that employer reputation could suffer beyond the original workforce reduction, with laid off workers and re-hires less likely to trust the company.

And even after all the costs associated with laying off workers in the first place, and investing so heavily in artificial intelligence, JobAssist warns that workers could end up demanding more money, benefits and security than they had done before.

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"For businesses evaluating the financial benefits of replacing employees with AI, the survey highlights a risk that could emerge if an automation decision has to be reversed," the report summarized.

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