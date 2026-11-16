Original Mass Effect composer Jack Wall recalls how he landed the job at BioWare

Wall says he created demo music for the "mystery" RPG dubbed "SFX," and BioWare chose him after a blind audition

He says, "They gravitated to mine and were very happy to find out it was me! I love that story because I had to earn it"

Jack Wall, the composer for the original Mass Effect, has shared the story of how he landed the job on BioWare's now-iconic sci-fi role-playing game (RPG).

In an interview with TechRadar Gaming, Wall recalled that he was offered a chance to audition for Mass Effect after working on Jade Empire and "had a pretty good time doing that."

"Of course, then it had a code name: 'SFX'," Wall recalled. "It was a mystery."

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The composer explained that he created some demo music, then got a call shortly after from BioWare producer Shauna Perry, who told Wall they did a blind audition of all the entries to single out their favorite.

"No one knew whose music was attributed to which composer," he said. "They gravitated to mine and were very happy to find out it was me! I love that story because I had to earn it."

Wall continued, saying, "I went to BioWare in Edmonton to do our kickoff meeting, and they said there was this one composer, Sam Hulick, who did this one piece that they really liked (the demo that became 'Uncharted Worlds'). I think I said, 'Why did you hire me?' (laughs)."

'Uncharted Worlds' is, of course, one of Mass Effect's most memorable tracks, and Hulick also came on board, too.

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"He was very young in his career at the time, so they were reluctant to hire him outright on his own, but having us both made sense," Wall said. "I honestly love that piece, and Sam killed it."

The Mass Effect and Mass Effect 2 scores were a collaborative effort, featuring Wall, Hulick, Richard Jacques, and David Kates, with Jimmy Hinson lending his talent on the sequel. They're two of the best RPG soundtracks of all time, and according to Wall, the other BioWare developers had their favorite tracks.

Namely, 'Vigil', 'Uncharted Worlds', 'The Normandy', and 'The Citadel', Wall said, adding that game director Casey Hudson called him after he'd completed 'Noveria' and told him, "This was his dream piece fulfilling the brief he had asked for initially."

"From ME2, of course, 'Suicide Mission', 'The Illusive Man' and 'Reflections'," Wall added. "I’m going from memory here, so opinions on the dev team may vary!"

Wall also told TechRadar Gaming that 'Suicide Mission' was one of the first things he and Casey Hudson worked on together and is "Probably to date one of the 10 best endings for a video game ever."