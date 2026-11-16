NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, November 16 (game #1254)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, November 15 (game #1253).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1254) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

IN LOVE

WONDERLAND

WATER

MELON

ONION

BLOCKBUSTER

GARDEN

FOLIAGE

SAUSAGE

GLOVES

ASLEEP

CHICKEN

CLEANING

CAMP

GUY

SCHOOL

NYT Connections today (game #1254) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: The warmest season

The warmest season GREEN: The growing season

The growing season BLUE: The coldest season

The coldest season PURPLE: The harvesting season

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1254) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: SUMMER _____

SUMMER _____ GREEN: SPRING ______

SPRING ______ BLUE: WINTER ______

WINTER ______ PURPLE: FALL ____

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1254) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1254, are…

YELLOW: SUMMER _____: BLOCKBUSTER, CAMP, SAUSAGE, SCHOOL

BLOCKBUSTER, CAMP, SAUSAGE, SCHOOL GREEN: SPRING ______: CHICKEN, CLEANING, ONION, WATER

CHICKEN, CLEANING, ONION, WATER BLUE: WINTER ______: GARDEN, GLOVES, MELON, WONDERLAND

GARDEN, GLOVES, MELON, WONDERLAND PURPLE: FALL ____: ASLEEP, FOLIAGE, GUY, IN LOVE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

After getting FALL_____ and then the four tiles for SPRING _____ I was certain that the next two categories would be SUMMER_____ and WINTER______, but despite only having eight tiles left I still floundered badly.

The problem was that I was only certain about two tiles for each group — GARDEN and WONDERLAND for WiNTER ____ and BLOCKBUSTER and SCHOOL for SUMMER ____. I have never heard of Summer SAUSAGE or Winter MELON, but somehow I muddled across the line.

Strangely, I thought FALL ____ was the easiest group of all, but given that getting it landed me another Purple First I’m not going to be complaining to Connections HQ.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, November 15, 2026, game #1253)

YELLOW: UNMATCHED: ALL-TIME, HISTORIC, RECORD, UNPRECEDENTED

ALL-TIME, HISTORIC, RECORD, UNPRECEDENTED GREEN: WEDDING WEBSITE SECTIONS: DRESS CODE, REGISTRY, RSVP, TRAVEL

DRESS CODE, REGISTRY, RSVP, TRAVEL BLUE: ____PLANE: ASTRAL, CARTESIAN, INCLINED, JET

ASTRAL, CARTESIAN, INCLINED, JET PURPLE: ENDING IN VEGETABLES IN THE ALLIUM FAMILY: ARCHIVE, OCTONION, RAPSCALLION, SLEEK