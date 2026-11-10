NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, November 10 (game #1248)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, November 9 (game #1247).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1248) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

ABRACADABRA

ONOMATOPOEIA

APOTHECARY

FOOFARAW

OXYMORON

PROTOZOOLOGY

HULLABALOO

HABERDASHER

BEEKEEPER

SCRIVENER

HYPERBOLE

BROUHAHA

WAINWRIGHT

KERFUFFLE

INVISIBILITY

METONYMY

NYT Connections today (game #1248) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: A loud fuss

A loud fuss GREEN: Wordsmithery

Wordsmithery BLUE: Job titles of yesteryear

Job titles of yesteryear PURPLE: The same letter a lot

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1248) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: HUBBUB

HUBBUB GREEN: LITERARY DEVICES

LITERARY DEVICES BLUE: OLD-TIMEY OCCUPATIONS

OLD-TIMEY OCCUPATIONS PURPLE: WORDS WITH FIVE OF ONE VOWEL

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1248) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1248, are…

YELLOW: HUBBUB: BROUHAHA, FOOFARAW, HULLABALOO, KERFUFFLE

BROUHAHA, FOOFARAW, HULLABALOO, KERFUFFLE GREEN: LITERARY DEVICES: HYPERBOLE, METONYMY, ONOMATOPOEIA, OXYMORON

HYPERBOLE, METONYMY, ONOMATOPOEIA, OXYMORON BLUE: OLD-TIMEY OCCUPATIONS: APOTHECARY, HABERDASHER, SCRIVENER, WAINWRIGHT

APOTHECARY, HABERDASHER, SCRIVENER, WAINWRIGHT PURPLE: WORDS WITH FIVE OF ONE VOWEL: ABRACADABRA, BEEKEEPER, INVISIBILITY, PROTOZOOLOGY

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

My one-word-review of today’s game is “frustrating”.

From the start I found the tiles very discombobulating in their wordiness, but that wasn’t what led to my frustration. Instead, it was crossovers. For HUBBUB I understood that I was looking for tiles about making an unnecessary fuss, but included HYPERBOLE instead of FOOFARAW.

Then, it took me three guesses to get OLD-TIMEY OCCUPATIONS, as I’d included BEEKEEPER because I thought APOTHECARY was a place, rather than an occupation. D'oh! And then I dropped SCRIVENER before finally getting the correct foursome.

Ah well, at least I got the groups in difficulty order.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, November 9, 2026, game #1247)

YELLOW: DECEITFUL SCHEME: CON JOB, FLIMFLAM, RIP-OFF, SHELL GAME

CON JOB, FLIMFLAM, RIP-OFF, SHELL GAME GREEN: JEANS DESCRIPTORS: BOOTCUT, DISTRESSED, LOW-RISE, SKINNY

BOOTCUT, DISTRESSED, LOW-RISE, SKINNY BLUE: THINGS WITH SERRATED EDGES: GRAPEFRUIT SPOON, MINT LEAF, STEAK KNIFE, TAPE DISPENSER

GRAPEFRUIT SPOON, MINT LEAF, STEAK KNIFE, TAPE DISPENSER PURPLE: ENDING IN SEA CREATURES: CARD SHARK, FUN SPONGE, GAMMA RAY, NAVY SEAL