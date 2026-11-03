NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, November 3 (game #1241)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, November 2 (game #1240).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1241) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

CARRY ON

CHECK

ROLLER BAG

INTERVIEW

RESUME

PROFILE

OFFICE CHAIR

FOOD

MENU

SHOPPING CART

CREDIT

CONTINUE

WHELP

TAP WATER

PROCEED

STROLLER

NYT Connections today (game #1241) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Move on

Move on GREEN: Movable items

Movable items BLUE: What a waiter or waitress deliver to you

What a waiter or waitress deliver to you PURPLE: Hidden computer words

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1241) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: KEEP GOING

KEEP GOING GREEN: THINGS WITH WHEELS

THINGS WITH WHEELS BLUE: THINGS A SERVER BRINGS AT A RESTAURANT

THINGS A SERVER BRINGS AT A RESTAURANT PURPLE: ENDING IN MENU BAR HEADINGS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1241) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1241, are…

YELLOW: KEEP GOING: CARRY ON, CONTINUE, PROCEED, RESUME

CARRY ON, CONTINUE, PROCEED, RESUME GREEN: THINGS WITH WHEELS: OFFICE CHAIR, ROLLER BAG, SHOPPING CART, STROLLER

OFFICE CHAIR, ROLLER BAG, SHOPPING CART, STROLLER BLUE: THINGS A SERVER BRINGS AT A RESTAURANT: CHECK, FOOD, MENU, TAP WATER

CHECK, FOOD, MENU, TAP WATER PURPLE: ENDING IN MENU BAR HEADINGS: CREDIT, INTERVIEW, PROFILE, WHELP

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I didn’t get the purple group and it took me a couple of reads before I understood that we were supposed to have seen edit, view, file and help at the end of CREDIT, INTERVIEW, PROFILE and WHELP — but congratulations if you spotted it.

Instead, I completed the categories in difficulty order for the second day in a row. I can only remember doing this once before and failing to complete a hat-trick, but I’ll give it a go tomorrow.

Meanwhile, THINGS A SERVER BRINGS AT A RESTAURANT was pleasing, because it confirmed my feeling that TAP WATER should always arrive at your table without you having to ask for it.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, November 2, 2026, game #1240)

YELLOW: THINGS TO BRING ON A TREK: BACKPACK, COMPASS, HIKING BOOTS, WATER BOTTLE

BACKPACK, COMPASS, HIKING BOOTS, WATER BOTTLE GREEN: ANGER: INCENSE, NETTLE, PIQUE, WIND UP

INCENSE, NETTLE, PIQUE, WIND UP BLUE: MIST MAKERS: DRY ICE, FOG MACHINE, HUMIDIFIER, WATERFALL

DRY ICE, FOG MACHINE, HUMIDIFIER, WATERFALL PURPLE: THINGS WITH MIRRORS: DISCO BALL, DRESSING ROOM, KALEIDOSCOPE, MEDICINE CABINET