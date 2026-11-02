I'm a Celebrity 2026 what we know: release date, cast confirmed, how to watch

ITV have finally announced the release date for this year's I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Her. The date is set for Monday 16th November. When it arrives, you can watch I'm A Celebrity 2026 online from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

The show will air on ITV every night at 9pm and will stream on ITVX right after they finish airing.

The show had been scheduled to air on Sunday November 15, but was pushed back due to a Nations League match between Spain and England.

Where will you be able to watch I'm A Celebrity?

You wil be able to watch the full series of I'm A Celebrity... for free on ITV.

Each episode will the be available immediately on ITVX.

Free Stream I'm A Celebrity... premieres on Monday, November 16, at 9pm GMT on ITV1 and ITVX. The series then airs every weeknight for three weeks, building to the live grand final expected to be around December 6. If you're traveling outside the UK when I'm A Celebrity... airs, then a VPN can help you access your usual streaming service from abroad — our favourite is NordVPN.

How to watch I'm A Celebrity... from anywhere

If you’re away from home and can’t access your usual stream due to geo-blocking, a VPN is an easy workaround that lets you appear to be in your home country.

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How to watch I'm a Celebrity 2026 in the UK

(Image credit: Future)

In the UK, I'm A Celebrity... airs on ITV1, with live and on-demand streaming available through ITV.com. Viewers in Scotland can also watch via STV and STV Player.

The first episode airs on Monday, November 16 at 9pm GMT, and the show will continue every weeknight for three weeks.

If you're creating an ITVX account, you'll need a UK postcode (examples: ukpostcode.co.uk)

Outside the UK? Use a VPN to regain access to ITVX while you’re away.

Who will be in the line up?

The celebs rumored to be heading to the jungle are as follows:

AJ Odudu

Wayne Rooney

Leomie Anderson

Claire Sweeney

Leigh Francis

Chloe Burrows

Ricky Wilson

Joanna Page

Ade Adepitan

Sharky

Mariella Frostrop

Jack Skipper

Can I watch I'm A Celebrity 2026 from the U.S.?

There is no official U.S. broadcaster confirmed for I'm A Celebrity 2026 at the time of writing.

BUT – If you're a UK viewer traveling in the States, you can use a VPN like NordVPN to sign into ITV and watch I'm A Celeb as you normally would.

Can I watch I'm A Celebrity in Canada?

There is no official Canadian broadcaster confirmed for I'm A Celebrity... at this time.

If you're away from the UK and still want to use your usual service, a VPN can help you access ITVX while abroad.

Can I watch I'm A Celebrity... in Australia?

(Image credit: free)

There is no official Australian broadcaster confirmed for this UK edition of I'm A Celebrity... at the time of writing.

It's also worth noting that Australia has its own separate local version of I'm A Celebrity.

If you're a UK viewer traveling in Australia, you can use a VPN such as NordVPN to access ITVX as usual.

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