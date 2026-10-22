How to watch The Pride of Britain Awards 2026 online for FREE

In Brief Watch The Pride of Britain Awards 2026 for FREE on ITVX (UK)

Abroad? Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere (76% off)

Airs on ITV on Thursday, October 22

If you didn't get an invite to London's Grosvenor House Hotel for this years Pride of Britain Awards, you can still catch all of the show at 8pm on Thursday, 22 October and see Carol Vorderman and Ashley Banjo hand out awards to the most inspiring people in the country.

They're joined by the likes of His Majesty The King, Jude Belllingham, Davina McCall and Alan Carr, as well as musical performances from Blue among others.

Of course, the main focus of the show is the ordinary folk who have done incredible things over the last year. From caring for loved ones, to transforming their community for the better, The Pride of Britain Awards 2026 rewards fundraisers, lifesavers, and brave people of all ages across the two-hour show.

Below we have all the information you need on where to watch The Pride of Britain Awards 2026 online and from wherever you are.

How to watch The Pride of Britain Awards 2026 for free

ITV1 and and the broadcaster's streaming platform ITVX are showing The Pride of Britain Awards 2026 for free.

To watch ITVX visit the website or download the app (iOS, Android). It's free – you just need to register a free account to watch The Pride of Britain Awards 2026 and all of its other shows.

What if you're abroad? NordVPN will unlock your local streams – more on that below.

Use a VPN to watch The Pride of Britain Awards 2026 from anywhere

A VPN is a handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, thereby letting you unlock your usual streaming services (terms allowing). The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with a 76% discount.

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the US and want to view your usual UK service, you'd select a United Kingdom server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to ITVX and watch The Pride of Britain Awards 2026 as if you were at home

How to watch The Pride of Britain Awards 2026 in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch The Pride of Britain Awards 2026 for free – both online and on TV.

The awards show airs on ITV1 at 8pm on Thursday, October 22.

The show will also be released online via the ITVX platform.

ITV is a free service in the UK, although in order to watch it you need to be in possession of a valid TV Licence, as this covers digital content consumption, too.

Can I watch The Pride of Britain Awards 2026 in the rest of the world

There is no TV channel or streaming platform showing The Pride of Britain Awards 2026 outside the UK. Viewers in the US, Canada, or Australia will have to find alternate methods...

If you're a Brit who is overseas right now and wants to watch the show, you can use NordVPN to stream it on ITV as normal.

What you need to know about The Pride of Britain Awards 2026

When is The Pride of Britain Awards 2026 on TV? The Pride of Britain Awards 2026 airs in the UK on Thursday, October 22 at 8pm BST through to 10:05pm BST.

The Pride of Britain 2026 winners

Here's a quick rundown of some of the winners from the big show:

Andrew Franks - Outstanding Bravery: Volunteer security guard tackled a knife-wielding terrorist during an attack on a synagogue, buying vital time for the congregation to barricade themselves behind the doors.

Volunteer security guard tackled a knife-wielding terrorist during an attack on a synagogue, buying vital time for the congregation to barricade themselves behind the doors. Asif Hasan - Lifetime Achievement: World-leading cardiac surgeon has shaped the face of lifesaving paediatric heart surgery and transplantation in the UK.

World-leading cardiac surgeon has shaped the face of lifesaving paediatric heart surgery and transplantation in the UK. Barry Walden - ITV Fundraiser of the Year: Barry has spent a lifetime fundraising, using his love of singing to help raise hundreds of thousands of pounds over 65 years.

Barry has spent a lifetime fundraising, using his love of singing to help raise hundreds of thousands of pounds over 65 years. Brandon Hulcoop - King's Trust Young Achiever: After feeling hopeless about his future, inspirational young blind man launched his own business to create accessible products for the visually impaired, helping other young people at the same time.

After feeling hopeless about his future, inspirational young blind man launched his own business to create accessible products for the visually impaired, helping other young people at the same time. Dr. Eleanor Prior - Special Recognition: GP injured in a devastating train crash took lifesaving action before paramedics arrived, and then worked alongside them to treat casualties.

GP injured in a devastating train crash took lifesaving action before paramedics arrived, and then worked alongside them to treat casualties. Elaine Oakley - P&O Cruises Inspiration Award: Dedicated mum has spent more than a decade transforming the lives of young amputees through football.