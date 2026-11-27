The BBC is delivering festive and cozy content early this year, with it's annual Big Night of Musicals airing a month before Christmas day. Here's how to watch Big Night of Musicals online from anywhere with this VPN — and potentially for free.

Hosted by comedian and presenter Jason Manford, this year's celebration of all things musical theater will include performances of songs from hit shows like Wicked, The Lion King, Miss Saigon, The Producers, Oliver!, Sunny Afternoon, Annie, The Choir of Man, and even Paddington: The Musical.

The big event was originally filmed earlier this year at Manchester's AO Arena with 12,000 spectators there to watch. It actually aired back in March of this year, but given the nature of the show, it's ideal viewing once again during the most wonderful time of the year.

Ready for some toe-tapping fun? Here's how to watch Big Night of Musicals online and from anywhere, with a free option on offer, too.

Can I watch Big Night of Musicals for free? Yes. You can watch Big Night of Musicals for free on BBC iPlayer right now in the UK only. You will need an account with a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV Licence. Away on holiday? You can use a VPN to access your usual UK services from anywhere, provided terms allow.

How to watch Big Night of Musicals from anywhere

(Image credit: Future)

If you're keen to watch Big Night of Musicals but you're away from the UK and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). We have a huge Black Friday 78% off deal on our #1 VPN...

exclusive deal 🔥 Black Friday with NordVPN – 78% off 💰 78% Off + 3 Months FREE

📺 Unlocks BBC iPlayer & More

⏰ Hurry, ends soon

⭐️ Rated 5 stars Get NordVPN and stream from wherever you are.

It's really easy to use a VPN to watch Big Night of Musicals on iPlayer.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting Canada and want to watch your free U.K. iPlayer stream, you'd select a United Kingdom server.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the BBC website or app, sign in, and watch Jason Manford's Big Night of Musicals for free.

How to watch Big Night of Musicals in the UK

In the UK, you can watch Big Night of Musicals on BBC iPlayer for free from Friday, November 27.

The show will be on linear TV again nearer Christmas Day, but an exact date has not been revealed yet.

Outside the UK? Unblock your BBC iPlayer stream with NordVPN.

Can you watch Big Night of Musicals in the US?

There is currently no release plan or broadcast in place for Big Night of Musicals in the US.

Visiting the US from the UK? You can use our most-trusted VPN (try risk-free) to unlock your usual streaming platforms and watch the show from anywhere.

Can you watch Big Night of Musicals in Canada?

Similar to the US, Big Night of Musicals will not be releasing in Canada at this time, either on linear TV or streaming.

The solution? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

Can you watch Big Night of Musicals in Australia?

(Image credit: free)

Likewise, there is no release plan in place for Big Night of Musicals in Australia.

Away from home? Use NordVPN to access your usual shows from anywhere in the world.

Big Night of Musicals: Additional Information

Big Night of Musicals - who's involved?

Host: Jason Manford

Jason Manford Director: Ollie Bartlett

Ollie Bartlett Executive Producers: Anna Meadows and Phil Critchlow

Anna Meadows and Phil Critchlow Production Company: TBI Media

There will also be performances from the following:

Sam Ryder: Performing "Gethsemane (I Only Want to Say)" from Jesus Christ Superstar

Performing "Gethsemane (I Only Want to Say)" from Jesus Christ Superstar Alexandra Burke: Performing a medley from I'm Every Woman: The Chaka Khan Musical

Performing a medley from I'm Every Woman: The Chaka Khan Musical Victoria Hamilton-Barritt: Featured in a segment for Paddington: The Musical ("Pretty Little Dead Things")

Featured in a segment for Paddington: The Musical ("Pretty Little Dead Things") Emma Kingston & Zizi Strallen: Performing from Wicked ("For Good")

Performing from Wicked ("For Good") Thenjiwe Nofemele & Stephenson Ardern-Sodje: Performing from The Lion King

Performing from The Lion King Ava Brennan: Performing from Oliver!

Performing from Oliver! Andy Nyman & Marc Antolin: Performing from The Producers

Performing from The Producers La Voix: Performing from Annie, joined by Manchester's Wild Things Performing Arts

Performing from Annie, joined by Manchester's Wild Things Performing Arts Alan Menken Disney Tribute: Featuring Lucie Jones, Mae Ann Jorolan, and Trevor Dion Nicholas, with choreography by Gary Lloyd (assisted by Lauren Gore) and youth companies from the Royal Northern College of Music and National Youth Music Theatre

Featuring Lucie Jones, Mae Ann Jorolan, and Trevor Dion Nicholas, with choreography by Gary Lloyd (assisted by Lauren Gore) and youth companies from the Royal Northern College of Music and National Youth Music Theatre The Choir of Man & Infant Hercules Choir: Joined by Jason Manford ("You're the Voice")

You may also like to watch...