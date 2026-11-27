Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, November 26 (game #998).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #999) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Take your leave

NYT Strands today (game #999) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SENT

TAKE

STARK

STARE

SAVE

ROBE

NYT Strands today (game #999) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 7 letters

NYT Strands today (game #999) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: left, 4th row • Last side: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #999) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #999, are…

PAUSE

HOLIDAY

VACATION

HIATUS

BREAK

REST

RECESS

SPANGRAM: TIMEOFF

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Once again it took me a little while to get up to speed, with PAUSE suggesting to me that I was looking for durations of time — 'moment', 'while' etc — but with the light dawning once I uncovered HOLIDAY and VACATION in quick succession.

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After that it was plain sailing, and I was able to spend most of the game just wishing I was on a beach somewhere sipping a mojito, rather than in cold and gray London typing words. Thanks, Strands.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Thursday, November 26, game #998)

NOMAD

FRIEND

COLLEAGUE

NEIGHBOR

NEWCOMER

SPANGRAM: CHOSENFAMILY