Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, November 20 (game #992).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #993) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Fix this, please

NYT Strands today (game #993) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SOUR

DISK

DESK

WARS

WELL

AWARD

NYT Strands today (game #993) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 11 letters

NYT Strands today (game #993) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: left, 1st row • Last side: right, 6th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #993) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #993, are…

SOURCE

ERROR

SPELLING

WORDY

CLICHE

AWKWARD

SPANGRAM: EDITORSNOTE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Despite being an editor for nearly 30 years I don't think I've ever used any of these EDITORSNOTEs, preferring instead to speak to my staff like human beings, in sentences and with explanation and context so that they learn from their mistakes rather than being treated like naughty schoolkids who have turned in substandard homework. But maybe I'm just a big softie.

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Anyway, I didn't struggle too much with this one, spotting ERROR and SOURCE early on and then ticking the others off one by one and without a single incorrect SPELLING.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Friday, November 20, game #992)

HITCH

SNAG

HICCUP

SETBACK

HINDRANCE

SPANGRAM: AFLYINTHEOINTMENT