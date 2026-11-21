NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, November 21 (game #1259)
My clues will help you solve the NYT's Connections puzzle today and keep that streak going
A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, November 20 (game #1258).
Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.
What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Connections today (game #1259) - today's words
Today's NYT Connections words are…
- BREATH
- BUTTER
- FOOL
- SATISFACTION
- COURTESY
- HORSES
- OWN
- DEVIL
- SUGAR
- TONGUE
- EMPRESS
- WAIT TIME
- HELPFULNESS
- BLACK AND WHITE
- HIEROPHANT
- GIRL SCOUT
NYT Connections today (game #1259) - hint #1 - group hints
What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?
- Yellow: Sweet treats
- Geen: Please select one of the following options
- Blue: Play your cards right
- Purple: Don't let these go blank
Need more clues?
We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
NYT Connections today (game #1259) - hint #2 - group answers
What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: KINDS OF COOKIES
- GREEN: THINGS RATED IN A CUSTOMER SURVEY
- BLUE: TAROT CARDS, WITH "THE"
- PURPLE: HOLD YOUR ___
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Connections today (game #1259) - the answers
The answers to today's Connections, game #1259, are…
- YELLOW: KINDS OF COOKIES: BLACK AND WHITE, BUTTER, GIRL SCOUT, SUGAR
- GREEN: THINGS RATED IN A CUSTOMER SURVEY: COURTESY, HELPFULNESS, SATISFACTION, WAIT TIME
- BLUE: TAROT CARDS, WITH "THE": DEVIL, EMPRESS, FOOL, HIEROPHANT
- PURPLE: HOLD YOUR ___: BREATH, HORSES, OWN, TONGUE
- My rating: Hard
- My score: Fail
I was absolutely convinced I was going to get a Purple First today when I correctly spotted that HORSES, DEVIL, SUGAR and SATISFACTION were the last words in Rolling Stones song titles. Except… it was wrong. No fair! After all, that is a genuine connection, so surely I should get some credit for that? But no.
As it happens, I still got a Purple First, albeit with that mistake beforehand, when I instead realized that you could hold your BREATH, HORSES, OWN and TONGUE. Neat.
Next, I focused on HIEROPHANT, because I knew that word but wasn't sure where from. I vaguely recalled that it might have been in TAROT CARDS simply through having come across it in TV or games sometimes, and reasoned that as a person/figure, EMPRESS, FOOL and DEVIL might be connected to it — and they were, for blue.
Failing to see either yellow or green, I had another go at linking a Rolling Stones group, this time playing SATISFACTION and SUGAR as before, but adding BLACK AND WHITE and WAIT TIME. But again, no.
I was stumped, but could see that SUGAR and BUTTER might go together. GIRL SCOUT also seemed plausible as something to do with cookies, but I tried twice to get the final option and failed. Turns out I was missing BLACK AND WHITE, which makes no sense to me whatsoever because I have never heard of a black and white cookie. Presumably it's something you get in the USA, but as I don't live there I had no chance with it. I think my Stones options were better, frankly.
Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, November 20, 2026, game #1258)
- YELLOW: PERSON WHO EXCELS AT SOMETHING: ACE, BEAST, MAVEN, WIZARD
- GREEN: NOTICE: CATCH, CLOCK, REGISTER, SPOT
- BLUE: DESCRIPTORS FOR SMALL ANIMALS: MINIATURE, POCKET, TEACUP, TOY
- PURPLE: ENDING IN LINGERIE: CANDELABRA, COWSLIP, DIPHTHONG, STUTTGARTER
What is NYT Connections?
NYT Connections is one of several increasingly popular word games made by the New York Times. It challenges you to find groups of four items that share something in common, and each group has a different difficulty level: green is easy, yellow a little harder, blue often quite tough and purple usually very difficult.
On the plus side, you don't technically need to solve the final one, as you'll be able to answer that one by a process of elimination. What's more, you can make up to four mistakes, which gives you a little bit of breathing room.
It's a little more involved than something like Wordle, however, and there are plenty of opportunities for the game to trip you up with tricks. For instance, watch out for homophones and other word games that could disguise the answers.
It's playable for free via the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
Johnny is a freelance pop culture journalist who has been writing about the internet, music, football and famous people since the iPhone was just a twinkle in Steve Jobs' eye. Previously known by the pseudonym the Pop Detective, his journalistic career began making up stories about Madonna's addiction to sausage rolls (this is not true by the way). A man of few talents, his career is rich and various and includes the highs of interviewing Elton John and Blur; and the lows of interviewing Right Said Fred, appearing on a Channel 5 documentary about Peter Kay, and fact-checking the instruction manual for a German cooker. Somehow still affording to live in North London he is at his happiest riding his bicycle and shouting at pigeons.
- Marc McLaren Global Editor in Chief
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.