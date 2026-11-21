Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, November 20 (game #1258).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1259) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BREATH

BUTTER

FOOL

SATISFACTION

COURTESY

HORSES

OWN

DEVIL

SUGAR

TONGUE

EMPRESS

WAIT TIME

HELPFULNESS

BLACK AND WHITE

HIEROPHANT

GIRL SCOUT

NYT Connections today (game #1259) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Sweet treats

Sweet treats Geen: Please select one of the following options

Blue: Play your cards right

Play your cards right Purple: Don't let these go blank

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1259) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: KINDS OF COOKIES

KINDS OF COOKIES GREEN: THINGS RATED IN A CUSTOMER SURVEY

THINGS RATED IN A CUSTOMER SURVEY BLUE: TAROT CARDS, WITH "THE"

TAROT CARDS, WITH "THE" PURPLE: HOLD YOUR ___

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1259) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1259, are…

YELLOW: KINDS OF COOKIES: BLACK AND WHITE, BUTTER, GIRL SCOUT, SUGAR

BLACK AND WHITE, BUTTER, GIRL SCOUT, SUGAR GREEN: THINGS RATED IN A CUSTOMER SURVEY: COURTESY, HELPFULNESS, SATISFACTION, WAIT TIME

COURTESY, HELPFULNESS, SATISFACTION, WAIT TIME BLUE: TAROT CARDS, WITH "THE": DEVIL, EMPRESS, FOOL, HIEROPHANT

DEVIL, EMPRESS, FOOL, HIEROPHANT PURPLE: HOLD YOUR ___: BREATH, HORSES, OWN, TONGUE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Fail

I was absolutely convinced I was going to get a Purple First today when I correctly spotted that HORSES, DEVIL, SUGAR and SATISFACTION were the last words in Rolling Stones song titles. Except… it was wrong. No fair! After all, that is a genuine connection, so surely I should get some credit for that? But no.

As it happens, I still got a Purple First, albeit with that mistake beforehand, when I instead realized that you could hold your BREATH, HORSES, OWN and TONGUE. Neat.

Next, I focused on HIEROPHANT, because I knew that word but wasn't sure where from. I vaguely recalled that it might have been in TAROT CARDS simply through having come across it in TV or games sometimes, and reasoned that as a person/figure, EMPRESS, FOOL and DEVIL might be connected to it — and they were, for blue.

Failing to see either yellow or green, I had another go at linking a Rolling Stones group, this time playing SATISFACTION and SUGAR as before, but adding BLACK AND WHITE and WAIT TIME. But again, no.

I was stumped, but could see that SUGAR and BUTTER might go together. GIRL SCOUT also seemed plausible as something to do with cookies, but I tried twice to get the final option and failed. Turns out I was missing BLACK AND WHITE, which makes no sense to me whatsoever because I have never heard of a black and white cookie. Presumably it's something you get in the USA, but as I don't live there I had no chance with it. I think my Stones options were better, frankly.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, November 20, 2026, game #1258)

YELLOW: PERSON WHO EXCELS AT SOMETHING: ACE, BEAST, MAVEN, WIZARD

ACE, BEAST, MAVEN, WIZARD GREEN: NOTICE: CATCH, CLOCK, REGISTER, SPOT

CATCH, CLOCK, REGISTER, SPOT BLUE: DESCRIPTORS FOR SMALL ANIMALS: MINIATURE, POCKET, TEACUP, TOY

MINIATURE, POCKET, TEACUP, TOY PURPLE: ENDING IN LINGERIE: CANDELABRA, COWSLIP, DIPHTHONG, STUTTGARTER