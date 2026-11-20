BAE Systems develops radar that tracks aircraft without transmitting detectable signals

Existing television and radio broadcasts provide signals for detecting airborne objects

BAE Systems claims its system costs up to ten times less than rivals

BAE Systems has developed a new radar technology that monitors aircraft and drones without transmitting signals that could expose its location to adversaries.

The British defense contractor says its latest development can provide continuous airspace monitoring while evading conventional radio frequency monitoring.

Unlike conventional radar equipment, which transmits electromagnetic signals and receives returning reflections, this system relies entirely on transmissions already present.

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New passive radar uses existing signals

Digital television broadcasts, radio stations, and mobile networks provide the signals needed to identify aircraft movements without additional transmissions, allowing the equipment to monitor surrounding airspace without creating easily detectable emissions.

Adversaries monitoring electromagnetic activity would therefore have fewer opportunities to identify the system through its own radio transmissions.

This capability could prove useful where military personnel need information about approaching aircraft without exposing their surveillance equipment.

BAE Systems also claims its development costs up to ten times less than several competing passive radar products currently available.

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The equipment is sufficiently compact for installation inside sport utility vehicles, allowing security personnel to deploy it across different urban locations.

Its mobility could also allow operators to establish temporary monitoring stations without requiring permanent radar installations or extensive infrastructure.

The system can identify and follow different airborne objects, ranging from relatively small drones to larger conventional aircraft.

Its three-dimensional view of the airspace provides information about an object's distance, altitude, direction of travel, and speed.

These measurements provide operators with information that could support surveillance activities, threat assessment, and decisions about responding to approaching aircraft.

BAE Systems prepares for operational trials

The technology was initially developed for military applications, although BAE Systems also identifies several potential civilian security uses.

Facilities considered essential to national infrastructure could use passive monitoring where conventional radar emissions create operational restrictions.

“We’re harnessing the signals that all of us use already in our day to day lives to give police and armed forces the ability to protect us far more cheaply and safely,” said Chris Shepherd, Product Manager - CUxS, BAE Systems’ Digital Intelligence & Land business.

“While people are sat at home watching TV, our new radar technology can use transmissions from TV and radio broadcasts without disturbance.”

For military personnel, the ability to monitor approaching drones without transmitting identifiable signals could offer another surveillance option during operations.

Civilian security agencies could similarly examine suspicious aircraft movements around airports, power stations, and other sensitive installations.

BAE Systems plans to conduct operational trials throughout 2027 with organizations working across law enforcement, military defense, and critical infrastructure protection.

These evaluations will provide opportunities to examine the technology's performance under operational conditions and establish its practical suitability for different applications.

The company has not yet disclosed detailed performance measurements, detection ranges, or the specific broadcasting frequencies required for reliable operation.

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