If you need fast, tough external storage for photos, video, or backups, the SanDisk Extreme 2TB portable SSD is $359.99 at Best Buy.

● Best for: Photographers, videographers, and travelers who need durable external storage

● The deal: The SanDisk Extreme 2TB Portable SSD (up to 2,000MB/s) is $359.99 (was $589.99) at Best Buy

● Why we like it: Up to 2,000MB/s reads over USB-C, 2TB of capacity, an IP65 rating, and drop protection in a pocket-sized case

Why We Recommend It

SanDisk's Extreme range has been one of our favorite rugged portable SSDs for years, and it features in our best portable SSDs guide. This 2,000MB/s version doubles the speed of the standard Extreme, which makes a real difference when offloading large video files. We haven't reviewed this specific model, and you'll only see the full 2,000MB/s on a computer with a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 port; most laptops will run it closer to 1,000MB/s.

Price Context & Historical Value

Best Buy lists this drive at $589.99, so $359.99 is a sizable cut. Portable SSD prices for larger capacities have stayed high this year, and the slower 1,050MB/s Extreme 2TB has sold for about $270 at Amazon. Only pay the extra for this model if your computer can use the faster speeds.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the SanDisk Extreme 2TB if...

you shoot photos or video and need to offload large files quickly, you want storage that can handle drops and dust, or your computer has a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 port to unlock the full speed.

❌ Skip the SanDisk Extreme 2TB if...

your laptop only has standard 10Gbps USB-C ports, since the cheaper standard Extreme will perform about the same, you need more than 2TB, or you want a hands-on review first, since we haven't tested this model.