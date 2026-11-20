Firm behind LibreOffice asks why public organizations worldwide had no backup plan following M365 outage

TDF says it has been pitching these firms for years, but with no official response

It asks how much time and money has been spent on systems which have no fallback in case of outages

The Document Foundation (TDF), the company behind the free and open LibreOffice office software suite, has accused governments and political organizations across the world of not having a backup plan for systems outages.

Following the recent Microsoft 365 outage which affected public and private organizations across the world, TDF has posed a series of questions to these firms, querying their faith in the software giant.

Chief among their questions for public officials and administrators is why they had relied so heavily on a single vendor, and how much the outage had cost these crucial organizations in monetary and other terms.

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"Met with smiles"

"For twenty years we proposed answers to these questions to politicians and public servants. We were met with smiles," the blog post asks.

"In light of the outage, we ask whether you are now willing to listen. Our proposed answers carry no company or product name. They carry two concepts: open source software and open standard document formats."

TDF says it recevied more than 1,000 donations in 24 hours as the outage stretched across the world, showing the need for alternative options when problems arise.

LibreOffice offers a full office software suite, including a word processor, presentation software, database software, and spreadsheet tool among its six components, which is fully compatible with Microsoft 365, and is regularly updated and improved.

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TDF's questions includes asking the actual impact of the M365 outage, and whether contingency plans were prepared for critical services such as email, calendars and critical files - particularly at organizations such as hospitals and courts.

It also asked for answers concerning the amount of public money being spent on Microsoft licenses and cloud subscriptions over the last five years, and whether this has offered good value - especially with TDF providing a free alternative to millions of users worldwide.

Even before the outage, a growing number of organizations had begun to consider their reliance on Microsoft software, and turned to alternative options.

In June 2025, Denmark's digital ministry announced plans to replace Windows with LibreOffice and Linux alternatives as it looked to embrace digital sovereignty, a plan followed by the German state of Schleswig-Holstein not long after.

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