Equinor contained a cyberattack that disrupted internal IT systems for several days but did not affect energy production

Company reported no evidence of data theft, ransomware activity, or impact on employees, partners, or customers

Investigation remains ongoing, with authorities notified and affected systems secured and restored

Norwegian energy giant Equinor says it has mitigated a cyberattack which kept its IT team busy for three straight days.

The company claims this wasn’t a ransomware attack, no data was stolen, and at no point was energy production at risk.

In a statement on November 17, Equinor said its team detected an “ongoing cyber-attack against certain IT systems.” The company said it mobilized relevant resources to neutralize the attack and “regain full integrity,” and stressed there was no evidence of data theft.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

“The attack has not affected Equinor's operations and production,” the company said, adding it informed relevant authorities about the incident.

Stopping the attack

The company later released an update saying it had, “gained a clearer understanding” of how the attack was carried out but refrained from sharing the details in the statement.

“As this is not a virus attack, there is no risk of the attack spreading. At present, there is no indication that the attack has consequences for employees, partners or suppliers. Production remains unaffected,” the update said.

Equinor added it was still working to stop the attack and restore integrity to the affected systems and said it couldn’t tell how long it would take.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On November 19, the company said the attack did not appear to have targeted Equinor specifically and this morning, it updated the notice to confirm the attack was stopped.

“Production is running as normal, and there is no indication that data has been stolen or altered,” the latest update reads. “There is also no indication that the attack has had any negative consequences for employees, partners or suppliers.”

“The incident has been reported to the police.”

Equinor decided not to disclose the exact nature of the attack, but the statements it made throughout its reporting do offer a few clues. Since it said this wasn’t a self-propagating malware attack, or an attack that specifically targeted the company, one possibility could be a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack. After all, an attack that floods corporate infrastructure with malicious traffic could disrupt internal IT services without compromising production systems or stealing data.

A source at the company, familiar with the attack, told Reuters (on the condition of anonymity) that its internal email systems were down, as well.

What was it?

However, since Equinor repeated multiple times it was working on “restoring the integrity of affected systems” it could mean a more intrusive attack, instead of a simple DDoS. Attackers could have exploited a vulnerability in an internet-facing service or used compromised credentials to gain unauthorised access to corporate systems. Either scenario could force the company to isolate affected infrastructure and spend days investigating and containing the incident.

Still, without more technical details, it is difficult to know for certain what happened.

We don’t know who was behind the incident but, as The Register reminds, the attack came just weeks after Norway’s National Security Authority (NSM) raised its cyberattack risk assessment to four (on a five-point scale). The agency apparently said the number of successful cyberattacks against Norwegian businesses tripled in the last six months, compared to the six months that came before, and warned critical infrastructure could be at risk.

Just a day after Equinor reported the incident, another Norwegian energy company - Skagerak Energi - reported detecting activity that could represent an attempted cyberattack against some of its systems. The company said neither its operations nor energy production had been affected, and there was no indication of data theft. It, too, notified relevant state authorities.

In late August 2025, Norway's Digitalisation Agency suffered a substantial DDoS attack targeting ID-porten, a shared authentication service that allows citizens to access multiple government services. The attack also disrupted access to several other public services, including Altinn, Maskinporten and eInnsyn. Digdir confirmed this was its third DDoS attack in nine weeks, with the latest attack two to three times more powerful than previous ones.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.