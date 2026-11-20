GrapheneOS blasts Google for ‘anti-competitive behavior’ — privacy-focused Android fork says search giant is 'actively at war' with rivals
A series of astonishing accusations
- Android fork GrapheneOS has blasted Google for alleged illegal activities
- It accused Google of trying to wipe out competing operating systems
- It also asserted that Google’s actions are a "clear violation of US criminal law"
Accusations of anti-competitive behavior are often leveled at tech giants, but it’s rare for them to come from a major partner of a Big Tech firm. Yet that’s exactly what’s just happened, with a public beef seemingly developing between Google and GrapheneOS.
If you’ve not heard of it before, GrapheneOS is an open-source privacy-focused Android fork that tightens up the security on Google Pixel phones. Yet in a series of extraordinary posts on X, the operating system’s developers accused Google of underhanded and anti-competitive tactics — and of attempting to wipe out all alternatives to Android.
“Google is sabotaging their OEM partners by making a growing number of features and updates exclusive to Pixels,” GrapheneOS claimed on X, before adding: “At the same time, Google is trying to convince OEM partners not to support GrapheneOS or even bootloader unlocking. They’re also trying to harm GrapheneOS directly.”
The X thread clarified that “Google’s engineers are not the problem. Their business people are the problem,” further alleging that “Google’s business side is actively trying to wipe out alternatives.”
As an illustration, GrapheneOS said that “Google Mobile Services licensing has many illegal terms aimed at preventing competition.” But it also claimed that Google is “directly trying to harm GrapheneOS in multiple ways and outright wipe it out.”
GrapheneOS cited a few examples of this behavior, saying that “We expect Google will begin bootloader locking Pixels, continue heavily pushing the illegal Play Integrity API and trying to make forks of AOSP non-viable.” The thread argued that many of Google’s actions violate criminal law and should result in prison time. GrapheneOS said it wanted to work with the US Justice Department and Attorney General Todd Blanche to seek redress.
We've asked Google for comment on the accusations made by GrapheneOS and will update this story if we're hear back.
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Explosive accusations
GrapheneOS did not hold back in making its explosive accusations, alleging that Google is “actively at war against alternatives” and that the company is “taking increasingly extreme actions” against any competition.
It’s far from the only time that Google has been accused of anti-competitive conduct. Its advertising business has been denounced as a monopoly and narrowly avoided being broken up by an antitrust lawsuit, while its near-total domination of online search has also put it firmly within the crosshairs of regulators.
Nevertheless, it’s not often that a partner whose business relies on Google’s tech comes out and accuses the search giant of attempting to eliminate any alternatives to its own systems.
GrapheneOS’s allegations therefore carry significant weight, and it’ll be interesting to see what actions come next — both from Google itself and, potentially, from lawmakers.
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Alex Blake has been fooling around with computers since the early 1990s, and since that time he's learned a thing or two about tech. No more than two things, though. That's all his brain can hold. As well as TechRadar, Alex writes for iMore, Digital Trends and Creative Bloq, among others. He was previously commissioning editor at MacFormat magazine. That means he mostly covers the world of Apple and its latest products, but also Windows, computer peripherals, mobile apps, and much more beyond. When not writing, you can find him hiking the English countryside and gaming on his PC.
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