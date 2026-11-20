Black Friday is the best time of the year to get yourself an Apple Watch deal. There are no two ways about it: this is always when the best Apple Watches are at their cheapest.

There are two new Apple Watches on the docket this year — the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 — and we’re already seeing discounts on both, such as this US deal on the Apple Watch Series 12 (discounted from $399 to $329 on Amazon), which you can view below.

There are unfortunately no UK deals for the Series 12 at the moment. However, there are also last year’s Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3, which are also seeing big drops in prices, alongside the Apple Watch SE 3.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

I’ve tested every Apple Watch released in the last five years, and covered them all across Black Friday every year since 2022. As a result, I’m well-placed to help you find the best deals on Apple Watches this year — and if you want to find a cracking deal on a wearable to help you track your health and fitness, I’ve got three simple tips for you.

These tips are equally applicable whether you’re upgrading from a previous watch, or you’re shopping for your very first Apple Watch, or first wearable.

Don’t ignore the previous generations

(Image credit: Future)

As mentioned, the Apple Watch Series 12 is receiving some discounts, which is great news — after all, the devices have been available to buy for less than two months. However, Apple Watches, like iPhones, improve in iterative fits and starts over the years rather than grand reinventions between generations.

That means you’ll usually be able to find excellent prices on the previous generation’s devices, which are usually just as (or almost as) good as the latest models.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And that's the case this year. Based on the current deals bringing the 11 cheaper than the newer 12, I actually recommend buying the older model over the newer one.

Shop around: if you’re tempted by a Series 12 but don’t care about the AI features, perhaps you could save some money by opting for the Series 11. If you’re interested in an Apple Watch Ultra 4, check the Ultra 3 prices too — you may find that a small compromise in specs or features can save you a good chunk of money.

Scroll through all the listings

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple Watches come in multiple sizes, colors and finishes. The Series 12 has multiple color options, a 42mm and 46mm size option, a Cellular connectivity option, and a choice of aluminum, ceramic and titanium finishes. During deals events, you’ll often find the discounts uneven between sizes, finishes and even colors of the same model.

Start with your must-haves, usually the size of the watch, and look carefully at all the options available. Cellular, ceramic and titanium finishes naturally are more expensive than cheaper aluminum, but often retailers like Amazon will show different discounts depending on the colors.

Even when browsing the Apple Watch Ultra series, the black and natural titanium finishes will frequently show diverging discounts. Amazon does this without flagging this before clicking through to the deal — it usually surfaces the biggest discount while searching, but not always.

Look carefully through all the options available on the listing to find the best discounts for you. You might find the cellular version has a bigger discount, costing just a few dollars or pounds more than the GPS version — or you might find more money off the same watch in a different color.

Pick up some bands

Don’t forget the accessories! Black Friday is also the perfect time to pick up a good watch band or two to change the look and feel of your device.

Apple Watch bands, especially third-party ones, tend to get discounts during sales events too, so you could pick up a titanium mesh or link band for the Apple Watch Ultra 4, for example, so you can change the look of the device. Or perhaps a leather-effect band for your Series 11, while still paying less overall than you would have done had you bought it at any other time of year.

Changing bands is a great way to continue to add novelty to and be excited about your wearable, months after you bought it. After a few weeks of wearing the silicon Sport Loop strap, it’s always a thrill to switch it up to a nice leather or jewellery-inspired number before dinner with your significant other.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.