Microsoft and Salesforce reveal launch of Copilotforce

Copilot AI smarts will boost Salesforce CRM data for users everywhere

Sellers can use information from their Microsoft suite to prep for meetings and more

Microsoft and Salesforce have announced the launch of a new service bringing together their respective AI platforms and customer data services into one new offering.

Copilotforce looks to marry Salesforce's CRM empire into Microsoft Copilot, providing new integrations across not only Copilot, but also Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Fabric, the move.

“Through Copilotforce, we’re bringing Salesforce to the largest surface in enterprise software today, embedding trusted Salesforce context and intelligent sales workflows directly where sellers work," said Miguel Milano, President, Chief Operating Officer, Salesforce. "By bringing together the #1 CRM with the #1 productivity surface, we’re transforming AI from a standalone tool into a powerful driver of productivity, smarter decisions, and customer success.”

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Copilotforce launch

Despite the slightly clumsy name, Copilotforce looks to offer customers a more effective way to uncover new insights and analysis of their customer data.

Sellers will be able to access Salesforce customer context, analyze opportunities, prepare for meetings, prioritize opportunities, and take CRM actions informed by Teams conversations, Outlook emails, and shared documents.

It also builds on Sales Cloud in Teams, announced at the recent Dreamforce 2026 event, allowing sellers to prep for meetings in Copilot or Teams, or update supported opportunity details in Teams.

Users will be able to ask natural-language questions and receive answers or actions grounded in their own data, with Microsoft's Work IQ bringing together Salesforce insights with relevant relationships and content from Teams meetings, Outlook emails, and shared documents across SharePoint and OneDrive.

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“AI is only as powerful as the data and context that grounds it," added Judson Althoff, CEO, Microsoft Commercial Business.

"Bringing Salesforce customer data and sales skills together with the work context delivered by Work IQ in Microsoft Copilot allows our joint customers to unlock actionable insights across their core business applications. Copilotforce will give sales teams the intelligence they need to make faster, higher-confidence decisions while maintaining the governance and trust enterprises demand.”

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