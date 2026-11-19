Surfshark adds real-time Call protection against spam and scam calls on iOS

It follows the call-protection feature Surfshark already offers on Android

Only Surfshark One and Surfshark One+ subscribers can use the feature

If your iPhone keeps ringing with unknown numbers, one of the best VPN services just added a new defense. Surfshark has rolled out version 5.3.0 of its iOS app, bringing real-time Call protection to Apple users.

Released on November 18, the App Store update tells iPhone users to "Stay safe from spam calls and potential scams in real time" with the new tool. This follows the October rollout on Android.

For everyday users, this means fewer interruptions from robocallers and spoofed bank alerts. You no longer have to rely solely on your mobile carrier's basic caller ID warnings to guess whether an unknown number is safe.

Call protection joins existing iOS tools like scam text protection, web content blocking, and data leak monitoring. There's a catch, though: the feature is landing only for Surfshark One or Surfshark One+ subscribers.

Surfshark – the best cheap VPN

Surfshark is a fast, easy-to-use VPN that seriously beats the competition when it comes to subscription pricing. Its two-year Starter plan works out at $2.49 a month (plus tax), but we think Surfshark One is the best value plan as it adds an antivirus, data breach monitor, alternative ID, and now new anti-scam tools. All of this starting from the equivalent of just $2.79 a month.

How Surfshark's call protection works

While Surfshark has not yet published an iOS-specific setup guide, its Android scam call protection guide explains how the system works in practice. When an unknown number rings, Surfshark checks it against a scam phone number database to flag suspected fraudsters and telemarketers before you pick up.

Android users can choose to see an on-screen warning or automatically decline flagged calls before the phone rings.

When contacted by TechRadar, Surfshark explains that on iOS, incoming unknown calls are identified as one of seven categories: scams, telemarketing, healthcare, utility, government, fundraising, and financial services. The Call Protection feature then shows a clear notification on the user’s incoming call screen, so they can decide whether to answer or not.

Surfshark promises that privacy is baked into the tool, stating to TechRadar that it "does not record your conversations, monitor your private calls, or use your personal data to train AI models."

(Image credit: Future)

NEW: Leave No Trace — A weekly newsletter on digital privacy and online surveillance.

Leave No Trace investigates the companies and governments putting our digital freedom at risk — and the people fighting back.

📩 Subscribe now to get every edition delivered to your inbox every Friday, launching this September.

Will it actually stop every spam call?

No spam filter is foolproof, and this one has clear limits. Any database-driven blocker struggles with brand-new or freshly spoofed numbers that have not been reported yet, so stay alert if a caller asks for bank details or passcodes.

You will also need an iPhone running iOS 17.0 or later and a paid Surfshark One or Surfshark One+ subscription, which starts at the equivalent of $2.79 per month before tax.

To try it today, make sure to update the Surfshark VPN app to version 5.3.0 in the App Store or run the Android app version 3.37.0 or later. Both Android and iOS users should simply select Call Protection on the home screen and follow the on-screen instructions to grant the necessary permissions when prompted.

Keep expectations realistic: it should cut down known robocalls, not silence every cold caller overnight.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!