Dashlane study finds concerning lack of security awareness among workers using AI

Many workers admit they're happy giving AI logins or passwords

This is despite growing worries over AI-boosted cyberattacks

Nearly one in five UK employees has shared a password, API key or other login credential with an AI tool, potentially giving it access to sensitive business systems, new research has claimed.

Almost half (48%) of workers surveyed by Dashlane said they had allowed AI to carry out at least one task without prior approval, including handling email, company files and customer information; one in ten allow AI to process payments.

Dashlane's report also found more than a third (37%) of UK workers would be willing to give their login credentials to a new AI tool after using it for just a week - and 45% say they would comply if an AI tool asked them to confirm their credentials every day, potentially exposing them to credential theft or impersonation.

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AI safety

Overall, 44% of workers said they had used AI for work without prior approval in the past year, and 46% started before workplace rules were in place - and worryingly, only a quarter of workers say they always consider security risks when using an AI agent at work.

This includes 15% who had given an AI tool access to a file, system or account and later discovered it should not have had that access - with nearly half (43%) admitting they believe the access is still active.

Nearly one in four have also pasted confidential or proprietary information into AI that they would not normally share with a colleague or another work system. Perhaps most concerningly, nearly half (42%) of workers say they have never received guidance on what information is safe to share with AI.

Despite these shortcomings, security leaders appear more confident than employee behavior suggests - as while 92% of UK IT security executives say they know about every AI agent in their organization - a quarter of employees admit using tools their employer does not know about.

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This is despite 72% of UK security executives say their organization experienced an incident involving an AI agent’s credentials or access in the past 12 months. A third report an agent accessing data, systems or credentials without authorization, while 32% say an agent took an unauthorized action.

The pressure to deploy quickly may be contributing, as more than two-thirds (68%) of security executives said they feel caught between accelerating AI adoption and protecting their organization. Among those facing pressure, 54% say deployment moved faster with less security review.

“The risks of AI spread faster, appear inside already approved tools, and unfold often without any further action from employees," noted Dashlane chief product officer Christophe Frenet.

"This raises the stakes for organisations when employees grant access and expose sensitive data to AI tools or, as we’re seeing in our data, trust their new AI colleagues more than they would their human coworkers.”

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