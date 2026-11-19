Campfire Audio unveils Cascara Mk2 premium IEMs

Grado shows off GW200 open-back headphones

Neither company lets Black Friday slow them down

With Black Friday scheduled for next week, everyone's lining up to find good deals on consumer-grade audio kit. Some brands aren't letting the sales season ruin a good thing, though, with two major companies unveiling fresh new products — which almost certainly won't be seeing any seasonal discounts.

I'm talking about Grado and Campfire Audio, two of our favorite premium audio makers, which have spent years making great-sounding devices that we're able to heap rare praise upon. And both have dropped exciting new products in the last few days.

One's a pair of premium IEMs (In-Ear Monitors), while the other is a pair of open-back headphones that, in a twist for the form factor, are wireless.

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Campfire Audio Cascara Mk2

(Image credit: Campfire Audio)

Let's start with the smaller product: the Campfire Audio Cascara Mk2, which are on sale right now for $549 / £549 (about AU$1,100). As you can tell, they're the successor buds to the original Cascara from 2024.

These earbuds come with a 10mm Dual-Magnet dynamic driver, seemingly carried over from the original pair, and it's designed to offer a rich and textured sound. That doesn't mean the buds sound the same though, and one of the upgrades here is a variety of tuning refinements and a better focus on smooth high-frequency.

The other change is in the design, with the Mk2 designed to better fit in your ear and feel comfortable for hours of listening. It looks a little more funky too thanks to that blue pebbling.

One extra detail about the Cascara Mk2 I appreciate, is that Campfire Audio is offering you more in the box. It's giving you a loads of cleaning tools, a carry pouch and a little wallet to tote them about in, as well as multiple eartip sizes. It's something we've seen with all Campfire Audio products (see the company's Grand Luna, Chimera, Clara or Trifecta for more) but still, it's good to see at this slightly more affordable level.

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Grado GW200

(Image credit: Grado)

Next up, we have some on-ear open-back headphones. The Grado GW200 are the eight-years-later follow-up to the Grado GW100, though they seem more similar to the point-five model, the Grado GW100x.

The GW100 were the first open-back wireless headphones, and Grado is continuing that with its new model. These cans bring new tech specs to the wireless audiophile experience, using Bluetooth 5.4 as connection.

You're getting an upgraded version of the 44mm S driver seen in the GW100x, using a paper-composite diaphragm to offer a natural sound profile. There are also tuning refinements from the earlier pair, but it sounds like functionality is the main change.

That's to say, these have a 60 hour battery life and are designed to be comfortable to wear for long periods of time. They don't weigh any more than your average pair of over-ear headphones at 235g, and use custom-designed cushions to help with the fit and the tuning.

The Grado GW200 are due to go on sale in December, for $329 / £329 (about AU$660) so they're cheaper than the Campfire Audio. Believe me though, I hope I get to test both for sound-per-pound value — but even just the one pair would be a delight…

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