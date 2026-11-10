Wired audio is a growing revival trend, but not everyone's on board

Noble Audio unveils Astrid, wireless IEMs with three drivers and a fit test

Breggz's new Zohn 2 sport dual drivers and IMAX Enhanced certification

Are you getting a bit tired of this wireless audio resurgence? Are you glad of the option to forego tangling cables, starting to shirk a source device that isn't your phone, or finding it ironic that Sony's new Walkman headphones don't work with actual older Walkmans? You're not alone.

On the same day (today, November 10), two premium audio brands have come to market with two high-end wireless earbuds, (hopefully) giving audiophiles something to enjoy without the tangling cables.

Meet the Noble Audio Astrid and Breggz Zohn 2. And keep your eye on your bank account, because neither of these earbuds sit within the budget category.

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The Noble Audio Astrid is available to buy right now for $539 / £499 (about AU$1,000 — ouch!) but the Breggz is even more expensive, yours for £549 (about $600, AU$1,100). Zohn 2 will hit shelves in the UK from November 17, and will be rolling out to other countries through 2027, so US and Australian buyers will likely have to wait just a little longer for these earbuds.

Noble Audio Astrid: what you need to know

(Image credit: Noble Audio)

Let's look at Noble's Astrid first; partly because you can buy them right now, and partly because I've tested some similar buds in the form of the Noble Osprey.

These premium IEMs have three drivers per bud: an 8.3mm dynamic driver, 6mm planar driver and balanced armature unit, which means they can cater to the broad audio range.

But that's not the best bit: Noble has continued its partnership with Audiodo, who helped on the Noble FoKus Artemis, to bring a personalized listening test and equalizer. This'll let you fine-tune the buds to best cater for your ears, so you can make those buds work for you.

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The earbuds have 11-hour battery life, ANC and, as with previous Noble buds, have a lovely textured design for the buds and case — something that looks like a high-end IEM headshell but without the wires. This time, said design flourish looks like petrified palm fronds, or the natural cracks on a crystal. Nice.

Breggz Zohn 2: what you need to know

(Image credit: Breggz)

Next up, Dutch brand Breggz is here with an expensive model... that's way cheaper than its $1,750 Zohn-1 which launched in 2024, and the new model also quietly ditches the 'in-ear computer' mantra its predecessors failed to make waves with.

No; the Breggz Zohn 2 are here for enhanced movie watching and more. At least, that's certainly the implication behind their IMAX Enhanced certification, making them the second buds to receive this award after the original pair (it's a title usually saved for soundbars and AV receivers). This certifies that the buds meet IMAX's audio standards for movie watching, so if you want to watch The Odyssey on your iPhone, say, they'll give you the true listening experience.

The earbuds also have five drivers per bud including a 10mm dynamic, 6mm planar driver and three BA drivers for detail. What they don't have is ANC, so the buds seem to be designed for home listening rather than the great outdoors (though there is a transparency mode).

Hidden in the press release, Breggz also confirms that its carry case has a replaceable battery, so the Zohn 2 are repairable to a certain degree. For buds at that price, it's a great thing to add, so one fault won't wipe them out. They have a 7-hour battery life, but the average IMAX movie is only about five hours, so you're safe.

Will they challenge some of the best earbuds we've tested? And can the audio beat any of the best wired earbuds on the market? Time will tell. Let's see…

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