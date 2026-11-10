The Bluetti FridgePower keeps your food and temperature-sensitive medications cold for almost 22 hours in the event of a blackout

Adding extra power packs can extend that to four days

It's available now for £899 / $999 / AU$2,299

If, like us, you've been a bit baffled by governments around the world suddenly telling us to stock up on tinned food, radios and bottled water, you might be interested in Bluetti's new power pack specifically designed for fridges. With blackouts apparently expected everywhere at any time, the Bluetti FridgePower can keep your food and temperature-sensitive medications cold, even when the electricity goes out.

The FridgePower is a super slim battery pack with an uninterruptible power supply that delivers up to 1,800W of continuous output, and a claimed 21.6 hours of fridge/freezer backup. If you want to keep your fridge running during a longer outage, you can add extra power packs to extend the protection to up to four days.

If you think that sounds impressive, you're not alone — the device has just been named as an honoree in the CES Innovation Awards 2027.

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(Image credit: Bluetti)

Bluetti FridgePower: key features and pricing

At 75mm thick, the FridgePower is designed to slide in beside your fridge or inside a cabinet, and it's wall-mountable too. It can send push notifications to your phone for peace of mind (notifying you of its charge level, and sending system alerts), and there will be an optional fridge-mounted display available early next year.

Perhaps most interestingly of all, the FridgePower can monitor local weather conditions and initiate fast charging when a storm is forecast to make sure it's ready if a lightning strike takes out mains electricity.

The standard capacity is 2,016Wh and you can add additional batteries to take that up to 8,064Wh. You won't notice it running either, as its noise output is just 30dB in Quiet Mode.

This might be worth considering even if there isn't an impending apocalypse, because home batteries can help battle ever-increasing energy bills: if you have a tariff with lower rates off-peak you can charge the battery then and use it to deliver power during the more expensive peaks. Come the spring and you'd also be able to charge it via balcony solar panels or a portable solar power pack.

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The list price of the Bluetti FridgePower is £129.99, though it's currently discounted to £899. In the US it's listed at $1,599, but Amazon is offering it for $999. It's AU$2,299 in Australia, down from AU$2,499.

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