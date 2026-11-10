For years, I’ve been envious of folks in the US as they’ve had access to a kitchen gadget I desperately wanted here in the UK. But the envy has turned to glee, as the Ninja Belgian Waffle Maker has finally made it to British shores, three long years after its US debut.

What initially attracted me to this particular waffle maker was its apparent simplicity. Instead of the traditional horizontal pan, Ninja has given the humble waffle iron a 90 degree spin, standing it vertically with a spout at the top for you to pour batter in.

Pour, select your shade level (one thorough five, depending on how dark you like your waffle), and wait. Waffles in an instant. It sounded almost too easy, and for $99.99 / £99.99, it’s not exactly going to break the bank — although it’s still on the pricier end of the waffle iron market. It’s no doubt an indulgent purchase.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

So I’ve finally managed to get my hands on it, and in the name of consumer research, have eaten an awful lot of waffles to determine whether the Ninja Belgian Waffle Maker can live up to my heady expectations. Spoiler - I can’t stop eating these damn waffles. So yeah, it’s pretty good.

Stand up

Another good thing about Ninja’s decision to go vertical is it saves on counter space. At 6.5 x 9.25 inches / 16.5 x 23.5cm, its footprint is small, allowing you to tuck it away in a corner or slide it into a cupboard when not in use. Plus, at 5.7lbs / 2.6kg, it’s easy to move and lift. It stands just 11.9 inches / 30.2cm high too, so it really isn’t taking up much space.

Ninja includes a handy 'Inspiration Guide' in the box, with a few batter recipes, plus its Precision Pour Cup so you get the right amount of batter each time. If you find yourself needing another one of these cups, they’re currently available in the US for $17.99 (around £14). There's no word yet on whether we’ll get the same option to buy replacements in the UK.

Whipping up my first batch of batter using Ninja’s classic recipe, and my mouth is already watering. I’ve got my M&Ms, freshly sliced bananas, nutella, cream and chocolate sauce at the ready. The guide suggests setting the shade dial to three (bang in the middle), which I think is a fair shout as it’ll help get a gauge on how toasted things get.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I need to let the waffle maker warm up first - the red light will switch to green when it’s ready to add the batter. After around two minutes, the light changes and I get an audible beep signifying we’re ready to pour.

I carefully tip some of the batter into the cup (the recipe reckons I’ve got enough for four to five waffles), and then pour it through the spout at the top of the iron. By what I can only assume is pure witchcraft, the batter doesn’t leak out the bottom.

(Image credit: Future)

Now I wait. I close my eyes, hoping for waffly goodness, as the batter sizzles away inside. After a little over four minutes the light changes again and I get the beep I’ve been so eager to hear. It’s waffle time. I press the release button on the side of the waffle maker and gently open the iron up to its horizontal position.

Success! Sort of. I followed the instructions to use three quarters of a cup of batter initially. The result? Three quarters of a waffle. Wonderfully cooked, but I'm a hungry boy.

We go again

We go again, this time on level 4 as I'd like a touch more bite to my waffle, and a cup full to the brim with batter goes into the waffle maker when the preheat buzzer chimes.

I wait, patiently, and I’m rewarded with perfection. I’ve got a whole waffle, with a little bit of excess where the batter has risen up the spout. I cut this off and snack on it while adding my toppings. The waffle itself is light and airy, and wonderfully cooked.

Image 1 of 2 Filling the waffle maker all the way and setting it to level four resulted in a thick, fluffy, perfectly cooked waffle (Image credit: Future) Cooking on level five yielded a darker color and crisper texture, but personally I preferred level four (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

It’s not enough though. I return to the kitchen, turn the shade level all the way up to five — I’ve got to be thorough — and pour another cup of batter into the machine. A few more minutes tick by, and we’re ready.

This time the waffle is a bit browner, thanks to the higher setting. It’s still perfectly pleasant, but my personal preference certainly lies at level four.

And there’s more good news. The waffle leaves very little in the way of mess on the waffle maker, meaning clean-up is super easy. Once it’s cooled down, grab a damp cloth and give it a quick wipe and you’re done. Simple, quick cleaning is my kind of cleaning.

And remember to use silicon tipped tongs to remove the waffle. Don’t use anything metal as it will damage the nano-ceramic cooking surface.

Mixing it up

So the Ninja Belgian Waffle Maker can make excellent, classic waffles. Thank goodness really, because if it didn’t we’d have a serious issue. But sometimes a standard waffle doesn’t cut it.

There are times I must up my waffle game. Give me flavor, I bellow across the kitchen to no one in particular. The cat doesn’t even bother to look up. Thanks mate.

Because I’m a bit of a sugar sicko, I have a penchant for M&Ms in my waffles when I visit certain dessert establishments who play to my whims. Unfortunately, the Ninja Belgian Waffle Maker won’t put up with that.

Using cake batter results in — as you might expect — a waffle-shaped cake (Image credit: Future)

This is strictly a liquid only waffle iron. No solids allowed in the batter. I can understand why — solids will likely clog the top of the iron, making it difficult for the batter to make its way evenly down. A shame, but by no means a deal breaker.

So instead I opt to try out the cake batter method. I've got a box of Betty Crocker red velvet cake mix in the cupboard. Adding some oil, eggs and water, and I've got a silky red batter ready to roll.

Ninja's booklet suggestions to set the shade to level one. I dutifully comply, wait for it to get to temperature, add the batter, and wait. I was skeptical about how well this method would work, but the batter rose and cooked.

Image 1 of 2 You can't add solids to the waffle batter, but the waffle maker comes with a recipe book full of ideas, and you can have fun with toppings (Image credit: Future) You can make your waffles as savory or as sweet as you like. I tended to err on the side of sugar (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

The result? Essentially, a waffle-shaped cake, fluffy and soft. If you’ve got kids and they’re demanding cake, this is possibly the quickest way to answer their calls. Tasty, yes, but I have a hankering for waffles.

So back I return to the classic batter, but this time I’m infusing it with lemon peel and juice, for a tangy, refreshing finish. Excellent. I make more batter, adding apple sauce and cinnamon to the mix for another taste sensation. The flavors you can add extend as far as your imagination. Whether sweet or savory, the Ninja Belgian Waffle Maker complied.

Send help

Would I recommend the Ninja Belgian Waffle Maker? Absolutely. It delivers on the promise of easy, quick, and delicious waffles. So long as you make a good batter and pour in the correct amount, you can’t go wrong.

Is it a must buy? Well, it’s certainly not as versatile as an air fryer, it does just make waffles. Sure there are cheaper options on the market, but as far as indulgent purchases go, for waffles fans it feels like a home run. The only trouble is, I can’t seem to stop eating them.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.