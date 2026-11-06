TechRadar's weekly crossword — puzzle #11, Friday, November 6
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I've been wrapped up in even more Black Friday sales this week as the big day draws nearer. There's also been a huge level of interest in a certain Zelda special edition of the Nintendo Switch 2 that's seen a small restock this week. All of these things have been rudely intruding on my crossword time.
Still, I'm back with another puzzle this week. Slightly smaller, but still hopefully enjoyable and challenging enough to entertain you for a few minutes if you're tackling it in bed before going to sleep or along with your morning coffee.
Enjoy, and I'll catch you for another next week if I'm not buried in the deals even further!
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James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his personal use, he decided to make it his job to share all the best bargains and coupon codes with you. James also has almost a decade of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting or stacking coupon codes to get the biggest savings, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
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