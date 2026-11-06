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I've been wrapped up in even more Black Friday sales this week as the big day draws nearer. There's also been a huge level of interest in a certain Zelda special edition of the Nintendo Switch 2 that's seen a small restock this week. All of these things have been rudely intruding on my crossword time.

Still, I'm back with another puzzle this week. Slightly smaller, but still hopefully enjoyable and challenging enough to entertain you for a few minutes if you're tackling it in bed before going to sleep or along with your morning coffee.

Enjoy, and I'll catch you for another next week if I'm not buried in the deals even further!

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