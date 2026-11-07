NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, November 7 (game #979)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, November 6 (game #978).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #979) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… In the blink of an eye

NYT Strands today (game #979) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SHOW

TASKER

STRUT

STALE

TRUTH

THREAT

NYT Strands today (game #979) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 13 letters

NYT Strands today (game #979) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: left, 4th row • Last side: top, 5th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #979) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #979, are…

ZOOM

RUSH

WHOOSH

FLASH

WHIZ

HURTLE

STREAK

SPANGRAM: WHATSTHEHURRY

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

A classic and very satisfying game of Strands today that wasn’t too easy and that didn't feature baffling words.

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I love starting with rare letters, so ZOOM was my first word and it instantly confirmed my thought that the theme was about speed — not that I particularly zoomed around the rest of the board.

As much as I admire people who can complete tasks quickly, my attitude is more in line with the tortoise than the hare, mainly because if ever I try to hurry it usually results in almost immediate failure.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Friday, November 6, game #978)

HUSK

LEAVES

MOSS

PINECONE

ACORN

TWIG

BRANCH

SPANGRAM: FORESTFLOOR