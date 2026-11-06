NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, November 6 (game #1244)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, November 5 (game #1243).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1244) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BACKUP

PICKUP

MAKEUP

HOT ROD

FLATBED

FABRIC

EXTRA

WOOLENS

TRAFFIC CONE

SEMI

CONSTITUTION

REPLACEMENT

SPARE

OSIRIS

STRUCTURE

TANKER

NYT Connections today (game #1244) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Put it together

Put it together GREEN: A replica just in case

A replica just in case BLUE: Vehicle types

Vehicle types PURPLE: Optical elements

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1244) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: COMPOSITION

COMPOSITION GREEN: COPY

COPY BLUE: KINDS OF TRUCKS

KINDS OF TRUCKS PURPLE: ENDING IN PARTS OF THE EYE

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1244) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1244, are…

YELLOW: COMPOSITION: CONSTITUTION, FABRIC, MAKEUP, STRUCTURE

CONSTITUTION, FABRIC, MAKEUP, STRUCTURE GREEN: COPY: BACKUP, EXTRA, REPLACEMENT, SPARE

BACKUP, EXTRA, REPLACEMENT, SPARE BLUE: KINDS OF TRUCKS: FLATBED, PICKUP, SEMI, TANKER

FLATBED, PICKUP, SEMI, TANKER PURPLE: ENDING IN PARTS OF THE EYE: HOT ROD, OSIRIS, TRAFFIC CONE, WOOLENS

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

At a push I might have seen iris in OSIRIS and lens in WOOLENS, but congratulations if your eye knowledge extends to knowing that HOT ROD and TRAFFIC CONE are both ENDING IN PARTS OF THE EYE.

Fortunately, getting the green group was pretty easy — although I did think the category was substitutes, rather than COPY.

My mistake came in assembling KINDS OF TRUCKS, as I included HOT ROD instead of TANKER before realizing my error. I can see clearly now, of course.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, November 5, 2026, game #1243)

YELLOW: KINDS OF HEELS: KITTEN, PLATFORM, SPIKE, WEDGE

KITTEN, PLATFORM, SPIKE, WEDGE GREEN: FLOWERS: ANEMONE, LOTUS, NARCISSUS, ROSE

ANEMONE, LOTUS, NARCISSUS, ROSE BLUE: TEARDROP-SHAPED THINGS: PEAR, RAINDROP, SPEEDBAG, UVULA

PEAR, RAINDROP, SPEEDBAG, UVULA PURPLE: LIQUORS WITH LAST LETTERS CHANGED: BRANDO, GIG, RUN, WHISKER