Khadas Mind Go switches between tablet, laptop, and desktop configurations

A detachable keyboard increases battery capacity from 18Wh to 53Wh

The cooling stand increases processor power from 12W to 30W

Khadas has introduced the Mind Go, a computer running the Windows operating system which changes between tablet, laptop and desktop configurations through detachable hardware modules.

The central idea is that users retain the same computing components, applications and documents while changing how the computer is assembled.

Weighing 611g and measuring 6.1mm at its thinnest point, the fanless touchscreen computer can operate independently or connect to accessories.

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One computer with three working configurations

In tablet configuration, Mind Go functions as an 11.6-inch touchscreen computer, with an LCD panel offering 2800 × 2000 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The display reaches 500 nits of brightness and covers 100% of the sRGB colour gamut, while supporting both portrait and landscape orientations.

For laptop use, a magnetic keyboard module adds 79 keys, a full-area trackpad and a separate 35Wh battery to the computer, which increases the computer's total battery capacity from 18Wh to 53Wh.

With the keyboard attached, Khadas claims the device can play videos for up to 12 hours, which is decent for a computer designed with portability and aesthetics in mind.

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The keyboard also includes white backlighting with three brightness settings, 1.3mm key travel and a leather-textured cover over its aluminium build.

Desktop operation requires the Mind Go Stand, which provides active cooling and raises the processor power limit from 12W to as much as 30W.

The stand also supplies additional connections, including two HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports and a 2.5Gbps Ethernet connection.

Its other interfaces include two USB-C ports, a headphone socket, built-in speakers and a USB4 connector linking the computer to the docking module

Processor options and prices

Buyers can choose between Intel Core Ultra 5 226V and Core Ultra 7 258V processors, both featuring eight cores and eight threads.

The first configuration includes 16GB memory, 512GB storage and Intel Arc 130V graphics, while the higher option doubles memory and storage capacity.

The Core Ultra 7 version uses Intel Arc 140V graphics, reaches a maximum turbo frequency of 4.8GHz and provides 115 TOPS peak AI performance.

The lower processor reaches 4.5GHz and offers 97 TOPS total peak AI performance, compared with the more expensive model's higher computing figures.

Both versions include Intel AI Boost neural processing, while their respective neural processing capacities are rated at 40 TOPS and 47 TOPS.

The 16GB memory and 512GB storage configuration with an Intel Core Ultra 5 226V processor costs $1,999 during the super early promotion and $2,299 at retail.

Upgrading to an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor, 32GB memory, and 1TB storage increases the price to $2,699 initially and $3,099 at retail.

Adding the keyboard and cooling stand to the 16GB and 512GB configuration brings the price to $2,799 during the super early promotion and $3,099 at retail.

The version combining both accessories with the Core Ultra 7 processor, 32GB memory, and 1TB storage costs $3,399 initially and $3,899 at retail.

As of the time of writing, Khadas has not announced an official launch date or confirmed when sales will begin.

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