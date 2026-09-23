TENKU Note Pro AI uses a full Windows 11 Pro setup inside its tiny convertible chassis

The 960g notebook folds completely around its touchscreen for tablet use

Intel's Core Ultra 5 125U brings dedicated AI hardware to TENKU's compact computer

TENKU has launched a compact Windows 11 Pro computer in Japan, combining Intel processing hardware with a touchscreen and convertible design.

The Note Pro AI uses a Core Ultra 5 125U processor with 12 cores and 14 threads, alongside hardware dedicated to selected AI workloads.

At 960g, the laptop combines a 10.51-inch screen with a physical keyboard while remaining considerably smaller than conventional full-size notebooks.

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A convertible design built around Intel's mobile processor

The device uses a 360-degree hinge, allowing its keyboard section to fold behind the screen when tablet operation becomes more suitable.

Its touch panel recognizes ten simultaneous inputs, while an optional digital pen supports 4,096 pressure levels for writing and drawing applications.

The IPS panel produces 1,920 x 1,280 pixels, providing a 3:2 display area for Windows applications and productivity software.

Intel's Core Ultra 5 125U also includes an integrated NPU, which supports functions such as background processing and noise reduction during video calls.

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The system includes 16GB of LPDDR5 memory and a 512GB M.2 SSD for applications, documents, and other locally stored data.

Wireless connectivity covers 802.11a, b, g, n, ac, and ax standards, with Bluetooth 5.2 available for compatible accessories and peripherals.

Battery capacity, dimensions and pricing

Under the hood, the device packs a 3,800mAh battery that is smaller than many smartphone batteries today, yet TENKU rates it for 17 hours.

According to the company, the chassis of this notebook measures 243mm across, 177.6mm from front to back, and 17.5mm thick.

Its compact chassis leaves less internal space than larger notebooks, while retaining the hardware required for its convertible configuration and cooling system.

On the software end, this device comes installed with Windows 11 Pro, giving the computer access to desktop applications rather than restricting its use to tablet-oriented software.

The available AI functions depend on software support, meaning the processor's dedicated hardware does not automatically provide every possible feature across Windows.

TENKU has listed the Note Pro AI in Japan, and it is currently retailing for about 176,800 yen (about $1,127) including tax.

There is also a launch promotion that cuts the price by 25% through Highbeam's official online store and physical outlets.

The 25% discount takes the promo retail price to 132,600 yen (about $845), and the offer ends on September 24 2026.

Amazon Japan is also offering a separate 15% reduction during the same promotional period, giving buyers another discounted purchasing channel until September 24.

Via Hermitage Akihabara (originally in Japanese)

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