Mouse Computer has fitted Ryzen AI processors into a laptop weighing just 981g

The X2 uses a 12.2-inch display with 1920 by 1200 resolution

A free SODIMM slot allows memory expansion from 16 GB to 32 GB

Japanese electronics maker Mouse Computer has introduced a compact laptop called the X2, a compact notebook weighing 981g.

The device pairs a 12.2-inch display with AMD processors, offering configurations that scale from modest to genuinely capable performance.

The laptop frame measures 277.1 mm wide, 210.2 mm deep, and 19 mm tall, retaining a single unoccupied SODIMM slot for later RAM upgrades.

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Specifications built around three AMD chip options

Buyers can choose between three distinct AMD APUs, each aimed at a different performance and price bracket for portable computing.

The base option, a Ryzen 5 216, combines two full Zen 4 cores with four smaller Zen 4c cores in a six-core layout, which should perform similarly to AMD's existing Ryzen 5 8540U based on available benchmark comparisons circulating online.

A step up brings the Ryzen AI 5 340, part of AMD's Krackan Point lineup, also arranged in a six-core configuration.

Multicore results suggest this chip lands close to Intel's Core Ultra 7 165H and edges past the Core Ultra 5 325.

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The top configuration, a Ryzen AI 7 350, uses eight cores split evenly between four Zen 5 and four Zen 5c units, which approaches Intel's Core Ultra 9 185H in combined multi-threaded and synthetic benchmark scores, according to early comparisons.

The portable display panel runs at 1920 by 1200 resolution and reportedly covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut.

A 180-degree hinge, 60 Wh battery, and 500 GB NVMe SSD round out the internal hardware package.

Connectivity includes gigabit LAN, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5, USB Type-A ports, HDMI output, and a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

A 2 MP webcam with a privacy shutter supports Windows Hello, while Windows 11 Home ships preinstalled on every unit.

Battery life reaches roughly 12.5 hours during video playback and about 25 hours in idle mode, measured under JEITA 3.0 standards.

Pricing stays confined to the Japanese market for now

The Ryzen AI 5 variant, equipped with 16 GB of RAM and 500 GB of storage, costs ¥239,800, or roughly $1,545.

The higher Ryzen AI 7 configuration carries the same memory and storage allotment but costs ¥259,000, or about $1,670.

Sales of this device will begin sequentially from October, though the rollout remains confined to the Japanese market via the company’s online store for now.

The laptop is currently available in three colour options — Cosmo Blue, Frost Gold, and Pearl White.

Both versions ship with single-channel memory by default, though the empty SODIMM slot allows an upgrade path from 16GB to 32 GB.

A compatible 16 GB DDR5-5600 module currently retails for around $229 through Amazon's storefront.

Interested customers elsewhere would need to rely on import services to acquire a unit, adding cost and complexity to the process.

Via Mouse | GDM (originally in Japanese)

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