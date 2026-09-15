SIXUNITED builds laptop packing 192GB of LPDDR5X-8533 memory total

It has some gaming specs but also screams AI workstation

Two M.2 2280 SSD bays run on PCIe Gen4 for storage upgrades

Chinese manufacturer SIXUNITED has released what it calls the world's first laptop built around AMD's Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 495 "Gorgon Halo" processor.

The device, designated AXN88B-160M-YD, pairs the processor with an unusually large 192GB of LPDDR5X-8533 memory.

This memory capacity is rarely seen on a laptop, and it’s rated at 8,533 MT/s, raising questions about who actually needs such capacity in a portable computer.

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Built for heavy workloads

The device comes with a 16-inch display that supports 2560 x 1600 resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate and wide color gamut coverage, which can also rotate up to 145 degrees, and the chassis houses two M.2 2280 SSD bays running PCIe Gen4.

Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, two USB-C ports rated at 40Gbps, an HDMI 2.1 output, and a 2.5GbE RJ-45 port, alongside a USB-A 5Gbps connector, a faster USB-A port rated at 10Gbps, and a UHS-II SD card slot.

The laptop's two M.2 slots use the PCIe Gen4 interface, allowing fast storage upgrades for users handling large AI datasets.

The chassis is built from metal and includes a full-key RGB backlit keyboard alongside a fingerprint sensor for quick logins.

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The laptop weighs about 2.1kg, measures 18.35mm thick, and carries a dual battery setup rated at 99.9Whr and 85Whr combined.

A gaming machine? Not exactly

The 192GB memory on this device points toward large language model workloads and professional software rather than the typical demands of everyday gaming.

AMD's Ryzen AI Max+ chips pair a CPU with an integrated GPU and a large unified memory pool for on-device AI tasks.

Traditional gaming laptops rely on dedicated graphics cards with their own video memory, not on shared system RAM.

Furthermore, the power delivery of this laptop reaches 120W, a figure closer to workstation-class laptops than typical thin-and-light gaming laptops.

Its audio comes from a pair of small 2W speakers which seem better suited to video calls than immersive gaming sessions.

The HDMI port supports version 2.1 with fixed-rate link, useful for connecting external high-refresh monitors during extended work sessions.

A single 3.5mm jack handles both headphone output and microphone input, a fairly standard inclusion for this category.

The built-in camera is a modest 2MP sensor paired with an infrared module that also enables secure face-based login.

None of these choices are unusual on their own, but together they suggest a workstation aimed squarely at professionals rather than casual gamers.

SIXUNITED has not detailed exact pricing or a wider international release, but it is expected to retail for about $10,000, more expensive than comparable desktop workstations and gaming laptops with high-end discrete graphics chips.

Marketing this configuration as a gaming laptop looks questionable when its strongest selling point is clearly local AI memory capacity.

Considering its major selling points, this laptop will more likely be attractive to developers or researchers than gamers chasing higher frame rates.

Via ITHome (originally in Chinese)

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