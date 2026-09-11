CHUWI UniBox AI495 Pro carries up to 192GB of unified memory

The Ryzen AI MAX+ PRO 495 reaches 5.2 GHz across 16 cores

CHUWI's new mini workstation can run 300 billion parameter models locally

CHUWI has unveiled the UniBox AI495 Pro at IFA Berlin 2026, combining AMD's new Ryzen AI MAX+ PRO 495 chip with unusually high memory capacity.

The compact machine can carry up to 192GB of LPDDR5x memory, matching the maximum memory offered by Apple's latest workstation.

Its X Frame design also gives the small desktop a shape that may remind users of Apple's older cylindrical Mac Pro design.

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A 2.9-litre desktop built for local AI

The UniBox AI495 Pro comes with AMD's Ryzen AI MAX+ PRO 495, with 16 cores, 32 threads, and boost speeds reaching 5.2 GHz.

The chip uses Zen 5 architecture and works with Radeon 8065S graphics containing 40 cores based on AMD's RDNA 3.5 architecture.

The graphics processor can run at up to 3,000 MHz, while the unified memory uses a 256-bit interface with 273 GB/s bandwidth.

Up to 160GB of that memory can be assigned to graphics processing, giving the integrated GPU far more memory than typical desktop graphics solutions.

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CHUWI says the system can run large language models locally with as many as 300 billion parameters using 4-bit quantization.

Its complete AI platform can deliver up to 131 TOPS, while the XDNA 2 neural processor contributes as much as 55 TOPS.

This compact workstation measures 209.6 × 209.6 × 67 mm, giving it a stated volume of roughly 2.9 litres despite its hardware capacity.

Storage reaches 2TB through three M.2 2280 PCIe ×4 slots, while networking includes Wi Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and two 10Gbps Ethernet ports.

Two USB4 connections can reach 40Gbps, while an OCuLink port adds another option for connecting compatible external hardware to the compact system.

A 240W power adapter supplies the machine, which ships with Windows 11 Pro rather than a specialist operating system for AI work.

CHUWI has not set the price for the 192GB model

CHUWI has not yet disclosed the UniBox AI495 Pro's price, but Acemagic, GMKtek, and Framework have announced mini PCs using the same processor and 192GB RAM.

Those systems are expected to cost more than $2,000, which gives some indication of where CHUWI's machine could sit when it reaches the market.

CHUWI is also preparing the UniBox AI395, which uses AMD's Ryzen AI MAX+ 395 processor with 16 cores and 32 threads.

That model reaches 5.1 GHz and pairs the processor with Radeon 8060S graphics containing 40 RDNA 3.5 graphics cores.

Its graphics frequency reaches 2,900 MHz, while memory capacity tops out at 128GB with bandwidth reaching 256 GB/s across its 256-bit interface.

The AI395 can assign up to 96GB for graphics use and supports local models reaching 235 billion parameters with low-bit model formats.

It also provides up to 126 TOPS across the platform, including as much as 50 TOPS from its neural processing unit.

Both UniBox models share the same compact chassis size, 2TB storage support, 240W power supply, Windows 11 Pro, and dual 10Gbps Ethernet.

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