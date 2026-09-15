As if Stuart Fails to Save the Universe couldn't be more unhinged, this week the gang is trapped in a legitimate comic book... as illustrated versions of themselves.

It feels like a chaotic move, but actually, we probably should have been expecting it. As HBO itself puts it, "Finally a world that Stuart can (hopefully) thrive in."

But will he? My vote is no. Still, when does Stuart Fails to Save the Universe episode 9 arrive on HBO Max?

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What time can I watch Stuart Fails to Save the Universe episode 9 on HBO Max?

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For US viewers, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe episode 9 will drop on Thursday, September 17 at 6pm PT/9pm ET.

Internationally, you're looking out for these timings:

US – Thursday, September 17 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

– Thursday, September 17 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET Canada – Thursday, September 17 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

– Thursday, September 17 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET UK – Friday, September 18 at 2am BST

– Friday, September 18 at 2am BST India – Friday, September 18 at 6:30am IST

– Friday, September 18 at 6:30am IST Singapore – Friday, September 18 at 9am SGT

– Friday, September 18 at 9am SGT Australia – Friday, September 18 at 11am AEST

– Friday, September 18 at 11am AEST New Zealand – Friday, September 18 at 1pm NZST

When do new episodes of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe come out?

(Image credit: HBO Max)

New episodes of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will make landfall every Thursday in the US, and on Fridays everywhere else. Here are the all-important dates you need to know about:

Episode 1: out now

out now Episode 2: out now

out now Episode 3: out now

out now Episode 4: out now

out now Episode 5: out now

out now Episode 6: out now

out now Episode 7: out now

out now Episode 8: out now

out now Episode 9: September 17

September 17 Episode 10: September 24

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