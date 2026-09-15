What is the release date for Stuart Fails to Save the Universe episode 9 on HBO Max?
We're in the penultimate week
As if Stuart Fails to Save the Universe couldn't be more unhinged, this week the gang is trapped in a legitimate comic book... as illustrated versions of themselves.
It feels like a chaotic move, but actually, we probably should have been expecting it. As HBO itself puts it, "Finally a world that Stuart can (hopefully) thrive in."
But will he? My vote is no. Still, when does Stuart Fails to Save the Universe episode 9 arrive on HBO Max?
What time can I watch Stuart Fails to Save the Universe episode 9 on HBO Max?
For US viewers, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe episode 9 will drop on Thursday, September 17 at 6pm PT/9pm ET.
Internationally, you're looking out for these timings:
- US – Thursday, September 17 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET
- Canada – Thursday, September 17 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET
- UK – Friday, September 18 at 2am BST
- India – Friday, September 18 at 6:30am IST
- Singapore – Friday, September 18 at 9am SGT
- Australia – Friday, September 18 at 11am AEST
- New Zealand – Friday, September 18 at 1pm NZST
When do new episodes of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe come out?
New episodes of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will make landfall every Thursday in the US, and on Fridays everywhere else. Here are the all-important dates you need to know about:
- Episode 1: out now
- Episode 2: out now
- Episode 3: out now
- Episode 4: out now
- Episode 5: out now
- Episode 6: out now
- Episode 7: out now
- Episode 8: out now
- Episode 9: September 17
- Episode 10: September 24
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Jasmine is a Streaming Staff Writer for TechRadar, previously writing for outlets including Radio Times, Yahoo! and Stylist. She specialises in comfort TV shows and movies, ranging from Hallmark's latest tearjerker to Netflix's Virgin River. She's also the person who wrote an obituary for George Cooper Sr. during Young Sheldon Season 7 and still can't watch the funeral episode.
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