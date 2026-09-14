These cheap Skullcandy earbuds have a worrying Bluetooth flaw that could let anyone connect to your device

Researchers warn Skullcandy Dime 3 earbuds on older firmware accept Bluetooth pairing from unknown devices with no user interaction required

When leveraged, it can be used to interrupt the owner's connections, hijack playback, and even capture live microphone audio

The vulnerability has been patched in a newer firmware update available only on newer units, does not seem to be addressable for existing earbuds

Carnegie Mellon University's CERT Coordination Center has warned Skullcandy's Dime 3 wireless earbuds will accept a Bluetooth pairing request from a stranger's device without the owner doing anything.

The resulting bond is permanent, and the only sign the owner gets is a spoken "new device paired" notification delivered after it has already happened, with zero user interaction to confirm the request.

The advisory covering the Dime 3 was written by CERT/CC's Bob Kemerer and credits independent researcher Jacob Nowak, who had posted his findings to the Full Disclosure mailing list in early August after testing it on hardware he owned.

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A fix deployed that covers virtually no existing users

What makes this worse is that, ironically, while Skullcandy was swift in addressing the issue affecting earbuds running firmware version 1.0.0.28 by rolling out a patched version 1.0.0.30, it seems to address the issue only in newly made units.

CERT notes that there seem to be no "consumer-accessible" methods to upgrade existing units to the newest firmware because it reportedly has no support via the companion app, as a Tom's Guide review indicates.

A product without an update path that is user-accessible essentially means that its software flaws, or in this case, security issues, are here to stay for users who have had the bad luck of buying an earlier unit.

The underlying vulnerability, CVE-2025-20701, is not new and is not of Skullcandy's making. It is one of three vulnerabilities that Dennis Heinze and Frieder Steinmetz of the German firm ERNW disclosed in June 2025 at the TROOPERS conference in Heidelberg, affecting Bluetooth systems-on-chip from Taiwan's Airoha.

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The Dime 3's Bluetooth identifier names Airoha as its chipset vendor, and while Airoha shipped a fixed SDK to its customers in June 2025 and published its bulletin that August, owners of the earbuds are in a unique situation, to say the least.

The vulnerability's severity is disputed: MediaTek (which owns Airoha) assigned it a relatively low 6.7 rating, while CISA's vulnerability enrichment program later assigned it an 8.8 with a 'high' categorization.

A potential attacker is limited to what the earbuds can access, since the vulnerability is essentially limited to the earbuds, but one could still wreak havoc with that alone. It should allow for more than just disrupting a person's routine by 'hijacking' one's earbuds by essentially using their microphones on them to record conversations or, in an extreme theoretical case (requiring chaining with other exploits), impersonate the headset and pull contacts, call history, and even pass hands-free commands to a paired smartphone. The latter, however, would require a high technical skill set, being within a few meters of a victim, and a Bluetooth connection turned on on the paired smartphone.

For now, a vulnerability exists that Skullcandy should have been able to patch, exactly as Apple recently did for its Beats Studio Buds, but a lack of support for any third party apps on the budget earbuds is somewhat annoyingly resulting in an unpatchable vulnerability for existing users.

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