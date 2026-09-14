NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, September 15 (game #926)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, September 14 (game #925).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #926) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… If you build it

NYT Strands today (game #926) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

HINT

BREAD

SING

LIAR

BONK

RANCH

NYT Strands today (game #926) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 8 letters

NYT Strands today (game #926) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: left, 5th row • Last side: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #926) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #926, are…

JOIST

BOLT

HINGE

NAIL

KNOB

BRACKET

ANCHOR

SCREW

SPANGRAM: HARDWARE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

This felt like a game chock-full of words. Indeed, I got my first two — JOIST and BOLT — without even looking, and here was me thinking the theme might be hinting at the classic baseball movie Field of Dreams with its tagline of “If you build it, they will come”.

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Although come to think of it maybe it it is about Field of Dreams after all, as all of the words could be connected to the construction of bleachers.

Anyway, as well as plenty of words in the actual game there were also a myriad number of easily spottable non-game words. I thought identifying HINT was quite meta.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday, September 14, game #925)

EXCLAIM

START

GASP

RECOIL

FREEZE

SHUDDER

SPANGRAM: THATSSHOCKING